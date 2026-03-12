Prevention & Wellness
Make an Appointment
For Northern Virginia:
For Culpeper:
Your primary care provider can help steer you towards a healthy lifestyle. At UVA, our experts partner with you to address your scariest health risks.
Avoid coming to see us.
Genetics: Identify Your Risks
Our genetic counselors can help you navigate your risk for:
Prevention & Screenings at UVA Health
Check out prevention resources and screenings for:
- Breast cancer
- Cervical cancer
- Colon cancer
- Diabetes
- Heart disease
- Lung cancer
- Pancreatic cancer
- Skin cancer
- Stroke
- Vascular disease
Get prevention tips and insights from UVA Health specialists on Healthy Balance:
Prevention Topics from UVA Health Experts
- Food Medicine
Nutrition experts can help you lower your risk for many diseases. Our registered dietitians provide classes and individual counseling to help you improve and manage your diet.
- Overcome Fitness Setbacks
Whether your physical activity is walking or you're an athletic pro, injury and pain can stop your ability to exercise. Our experts in sports medicine, rehabilitation and orthopedics can keep you moving.
- Stay Healthy at Work
Along with diet and exercise, you need to manage emotional and physical stress in the workplace to stay well. UVA offers occupational health services, classes and coaching to local companies.
When Crisis Happens
Poison Hotline & Safety
Possible poisoning? Call the poison center: 1.800.222.1222.
Learn more about prevention and safety at the Blue Ridge Poison Center.
Personal Emergency Response Devices
If you're older or have a disability and live alone, you may feel more secure with Medi-Mate. You can activate this emergency response device with the touch of a button. Monitored 24 hours a day, a Medi-Mate can help you feel secure.
To get one of these devices, contact Volunteer Services.