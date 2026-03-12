Prevention & Wellness

Your primary care provider can help steer you towards a healthy lifestyle. At UVA, our experts partner with you to address your scariest health risks.

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Genetics: Identify Your Risks

Our genetic counselors can help you navigate your risk for:

Prevention & Screenings at UVA Health

Check out prevention resources and screenings for:

Get prevention tips and insights from UVA Health specialists on Healthy Balance: