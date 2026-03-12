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Prevention & Wellness

Your primary care provider can help steer you towards a healthy lifestyle. At UVA, our experts partner with you to address your scariest health risks.

Avoid coming to see us.

Genetics: Identify Your Risks

Our genetic counselors can help you navigate your risk for:

Prevention & Screenings at UVA Health

Check out prevention resources and screenings for:

Get prevention tips and insights from UVA Health specialists on Healthy Balance:

Primary Care

Prevention Topics from UVA Health Experts

When Crisis Happens

Poison Hotline & Safety

Possible poisoning? Call the poison center: 1.800.222.1222

Learn more about prevention and safety at the Blue Ridge Poison Center.

Personal Emergency Response Devices

If you're older or have a disability and live alone, you may feel more secure with Medi-Mate. You can activate this emergency response device with the touch of a button. Monitored 24 hours a day, a Medi-Mate can help you feel secure.

To get one of these devices, contact Volunteer Services.