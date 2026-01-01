Injuries can happen to anyone, but many are preventable. Our Injury Prevention program is dedicated to helping you and your family reduce your risk of injury through education and practical tools. Whether at home, at work, or on the road, small changes can make a big difference.

Why Injury Prevention Matters

Injuries are a leading cause of emergency department visits and hospital stays. From falls to motor vehicle crashes, many injuries can have lasting physical, emotional, and financial impacts. The good news is that prevention works.

By learning simple strategies and increasing awareness, you can:

Stay active and independent longer

Reduce the risk of serious injury

Protect your loved ones

Improve overall health and well-being

Our Focus Areas

Fall Prevention

Falls are the #1 cause of injury for older adults and are the leading cause of patients arriving at UVA Health. Prevent falls by:

Keeping walkways clear of clutter, cords, and loose rugs

Installing grab bars in bathrooms and handrails on stairs

Wearing supportive, non-slip shoes

Making sure your home is well-lit (especially at night)

Bleeding Control & Emergency Response

Knowing what to do in an emergency can save a life. Learn how to:

Recognize life-threatening bleeding

Apply direct pressure and use tourniquets

Use a Stop the Bleed kit effectively

Motor Vehicle Safety

Stay safe on the road with tips and education on:

Seatbelt use

Avoiding distracted and impaired driving

Child passenger safety

Find out where vehicle crashes happen in your area: crash locations map

Drowning Prevention

Drowning can happen quickly and silently—but it is preventable. We promote water safety through encouraging:

Swim lessons and water competency education

Constant, active supervision—especially for children

Life jacket use for boating and open water activities

Education on pool safety, barriers, and avoiding alcohol around water

Violence Prevention

We are committed to reducing violence in our community through:

Community partnerships

Education and outreach initiatives

Hospital-based intervention programs

UVA Health Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Program (HVIP)

The HVIP at UVA Health supports patients treated for injuries related to community violence. After you are discharged from the hospital or emergency department, you're connected with ongoing services to support healing, improve safety, and reduce the risk of future violence. Through individualized case management, mentorship, and community partnerships, the program helps you rebuild stability and move forward with support and confidence.



How it helps: Each participant is paired with a Violence Intervention Specialist (VIS; a trained community-based professional with lived experience) who provides trauma-informed support and helps connect patients to needed resources during recovery and reintegration.



For more information, contact Brittany Nash, HVIP Program Manager, at [email protected] or visit the HVIP webpage for more about it and how to make a community referral.

Classes & Programs

We regularly offer engaging, hands-on classes designed to build confidence and skills.

SAIL: Stay Active & Independent for Life (Fall Prevention Classes)

Hours: Mondays and Fridays, from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Where: UVA Orthopedics, in the Wang Conference Room

SAIL is a free strength, balance, and fitness class that is a fun, energizing way to boost your overall well-being. SAIL is designed just for adults 65+ who want to feel stronger, steadier, and more vibrant every day. All abilities are welcome in this group atmosphere where you can meet new people and make new friends. Each 1 hour session allows you to participate at the level you're most comfortable with, even if it's simply sitting or standing.

SAIL can help you:

Lower your risk of chronic illness

Strengthen bones and joints

Improve balance and coordination

Boost mental clarity and mood

Stay independent and feel your best!

SAIL is led by Connie Clark, Injury Prevention Coordinator, UVA Trauma Program.

ACS Stop the Bleed (Bleeding Control)

Learn lifesaving techniques in minutes with this free class. ACS Stop the Bleed teaches 3 basic actions for controlling severe bleeding in an injured person. Most ACS Stop the Bleed courses last no longer than 90 minutes. A formal presentation is followed by hands-on practice of applying direct pressure, packing a wound, and using a tourniquet to stop bleeding.

ACS Stop the Bleed is led by Connie Clark, Injury Prevention Coordinator, UVA Trauma Program.

Resources

Explore tools and materials to help you stay safe:

Injury Prevention Quick Sheets from the CDC

Home Safety Checklists

Emergency Preparedness Guides

Get Involved

We believe injury prevention is a community effort. You can: