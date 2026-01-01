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Refer a Patient

A provide working with a patient with a prosthetic arm

As a provider, you can make patient referrals, for adults or children, by using the online referral form

Use the specialty forms for:

Specialty Programs with Referral Processes

Imaging Referrals

Lung Cancer Screening Referral

Organ Transplant

Gamma Knife

Why Make Patient Referrals to UVA Health?

Consistently rated among the best hospitals in Virginia, UVA Health offers robust academic medicine and leading-edge research. Many of our treatments are unique to the region. 

When you refer a patient to UVA Health, you can:

Find a Specialist for a Consult

Patient Referrals & Provider Services

  • Get a Virtual Consult
    Get a Virtual Consult

    At UVA, we've been building specialty care telehealth networks for decades. As a referring physician, you can take advantage of our expertise through virtual consults and telemedicine.

    Get a Virtual Consult
  • Transfer a Patient
    Transfer a Patient

    For all inpatient and emergency transfers, call 844.XFERUVA (844.933.7882). The UVA Transfer Center handles patient transport logistics; let us help you. As soon as you call, we move into action.

    Transfer a Patient
  • Search Clinical Trials
    Search Clinical Trials

    Looking for a clinical trial for a patient? Help your patient access advanced care. You can browse our ongoing research studies to see open opportunities and trial details.

    Search Clinical Trials
Healthy Practice: Your Link to the Latest at UVA Health

Healthy Practice: Your Link to the Latest at UVA Health

Stay current with what's happening at UVA Health and get your patients to the care they need. Read about the latest research and available treatments.

Read Healthy Practice