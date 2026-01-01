Refer a Patient
As a provider, you can make patient referrals, for adults or children, by using the online referral form
Use the specialty forms for:
- Endocrinology (PDF)
- Kidney care/ Nephrology (PDF)
- Pulmonary care (PDF)
- Sleep clinic (PDF)
- Bispecific antibodies for cancer (PDF)
Specialty Programs with Referral Processes
Why Make Patient Referrals to UVA Health?
Consistently rated among the best hospitals in Virginia, UVA Health offers robust academic medicine and leading-edge research. Many of our treatments are unique to the region.
When you refer a patient to UVA Health, you can:
- See your patient's progress and medical records online with EpicCare.
- Help your patient join an advanced clinical trial.
- Connect with specialists through virtual consults and visits.
- Rely on responsive support from our physician relations team.
- Access labs, pharmacies, telemedicine locations, home healthcare, and more.
Find a Specialist for a Consult
- Get a Virtual Consult
At UVA, we've been building specialty care telehealth networks for decades. As a referring physician, you can take advantage of our expertise through virtual consults and telemedicine.
- Transfer a Patient
For all inpatient and emergency transfers, call 844.XFERUVA (844.933.7882). The UVA Transfer Center handles patient transport logistics; let us help you. As soon as you call, we move into action.
- Search Clinical Trials
Looking for a clinical trial for a patient? Help your patient access advanced care. You can browse our ongoing research studies to see open opportunities and trial details.
Healthy Practice: Your Link to the Latest at UVA Health
Stay current with what's happening at UVA Health and get your patients to the care they need. Read about the latest research and available treatments.Read Healthy Practice