You may not be aware you have a life-threatening vascular disease due to a lack of symptoms. Vascular screenings are important to understand your risks for potential illness.

Benefits of Vascular Screening

We now offer weekly affordable, comprehensive vascular screenings. Early detection and treatment of vascular disease can significantly reduce your risk for serious, sometimes disabling or even fatal conditions like a heart attack or stroke.

Are You Eligible?

Screenings are intended for those who are not experiencing symptoms of vascular disease.

Eligible patients include:

Age 65 or older

Age 50 or older with cardiovascular risk factors

Adults 45 years or older whom an abnormal finding would prompt modification of their lifestyle practices or medical care

Family history of abdominal aortic aneurysm

The screening takes a total of about 45 minutes, and the initial test results are available immediately.

What Does the Screening Include?

In a single visit, patients receive three painless, non-invasive tests.

Tests include:

An ultrasound of the neck

An ultrasound of the abdomen

Blood pressure test in the arms and ankle

Insurance doesn't cover vascular screenings for patients not experiencing symptoms. The out-of pocket cost is $99 for all three tests. Select flexible spending plans to cover the cost.

Vascular Diagnostics

The Diagnostic Vascular Laboratory at the Heart and Vascular Center provides non-invasive cardiovascular diagnostic tests. A registered vascular technologist or registered vascular sonographer performs these studies.

Ultrasound

Carotid duplex ultrasound imaging

Symptomatic/asymptomatic carotid stenosis Intraoperative carotid artery analysis

Venous duplex ultrasound imaging

Venous thrombosis Chronic venous insufficiency

Perforator incompetence

Deep abdominal ultrasound imaging

Celiac artery stenosis, superior mesenteric artery stenosis, and inferior mesenteric artery stenosis

Aneurysm imaging

Abdominal aortic aneurysms Femoral and popliteal artery aneurysms Pseudoaneurysms

Bypass graft imaging

Lower extremity and upper extremity bypass graft analysis

Renal artery duplex imaging

Arterial duplex imaging

Hemodialysis fistula duplex imaging

Doppler Studies

Extremity Doppler pressures and waveforms

Analysis of peripheral vascular occlusive disease

Exercise lower extremity Doppler pressures

Analysis of peripheral vascular occlusive disease (especially inflow)



Plethysmographic Studies