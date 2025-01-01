Vascular Screening
You may not be aware you have a life-threatening vascular disease due to a lack of symptoms. Vascular screenings are important to understand your risks for potential illness.
Benefits of Vascular Screening
We now offer weekly affordable, comprehensive vascular screenings. Early detection and treatment of vascular disease can significantly reduce your risk for serious, sometimes disabling or even fatal conditions like a heart attack or stroke.
Are You Eligible?
Screenings are intended for those who are not experiencing symptoms of vascular disease.
Eligible patients include:
- Age 65 or older
- Age 50 or older with cardiovascular risk factors
- Adults 45 years or older whom an abnormal finding would prompt modification of their lifestyle practices or medical care
- Family history of abdominal aortic aneurysm
The screening takes a total of about 45 minutes, and the initial test results are available immediately.
What Does the Screening Include?
In a single visit, patients receive three painless, non-invasive tests.
Tests include:
- An ultrasound of the neck
- An ultrasound of the abdomen
- Blood pressure test in the arms and ankle
Insurance doesn't cover vascular screenings for patients not experiencing symptoms. The out-of pocket cost is $99 for all three tests. Select flexible spending plans to cover the cost.
Vascular Diagnostics
The Diagnostic Vascular Laboratory at the Heart and Vascular Center provides non-invasive cardiovascular diagnostic tests. A registered vascular technologist or registered vascular sonographer performs these studies.
Ultrasound
- Carotid duplex ultrasound imaging
- Symptomatic/asymptomatic carotid stenosis
- Intraoperative carotid artery analysis
- Venous duplex ultrasound imaging
- Venous thrombosis
- Chronic venous insufficiency
- Perforator incompetence
- Deep abdominal ultrasound imaging
- Celiac artery stenosis, superior mesenteric artery stenosis, and inferior mesenteric artery stenosis
- Aneurysm imaging
- Abdominal aortic aneurysms
- Femoral and popliteal artery aneurysms
- Pseudoaneurysms
- Bypass graft imaging
- Lower extremity and upper extremity bypass graft analysis
- Renal artery duplex imaging
- Arterial duplex imaging
- Hemodialysis fistula duplex imaging
Doppler Studies
- Extremity Doppler pressures and waveforms
- Analysis of peripheral vascular occlusive disease
- Exercise lower extremity Doppler pressures
- Analysis of peripheral vascular occlusive disease (especially inflow)
Plethysmographic Studies
- Arterial plethysmography
- Raynaud's disease (toes, fingers)
- Conditions related to diabetes