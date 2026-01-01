Internal Medicine
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Internal medicine doctors — also called internists — provide comprehensive primary care for patients ages 16 and over. They are experts on your body's internal system. Many also have special expertise in conditions common to adults, like diabetes and heart disease.
Internal Medicine at UVA
Our providers are highly skilled in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of a wide variety of illnesses. They're also trained to recognize when a medical problem requires the expertise of one of UVA's many specialists.
Who Will I See?
Our teams includes doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, respiratory therapists, and social workers. Together, we give you a complete healthcare experience.
Resident vs. Attending
Many of our internal medicine clinics are teaching practices. This means you'll probably have two doctors:
- A resident, a fully licensed doctor who's training to become certified in adult internal medicine
- A board-certified attending doctor
During your visit, you may be seen first by the resident, who will be joined by the supervising attending doctor. They'll work together to provide you with the best medical care.
Internal Medicine Services
- Care of illnesses and minor injuries
- Checkups, medical exams, and physicals
- Immunizations
- Medication management
- Diabetes management
Cardiovascular disease management
Gynecological services & women's health
Healthy lifestyle counseling
Pre-operative evaluations
Pulmonary and sleep assessment
Screenings
Tests & Procedures
- Lab tests
- EKGs
- Sports medicine evaluations
- International travel medicine
- Complex medical management
Primary Care
Before You Travel Abroad
The International Travel Clinic provides immunizations before you travel and provides treatment for infectious diseases caught overseas.