Mammograms & Breast Cancer Screening

If you're a woman, you have a 1 in 8 chance of getting breast cancer. You can manage this risk. Do self breast exams and get regular mammograms. You can also see the breast cancer screening experts at UVA Health. We'll make sure you get the right type of screening for your personal risk level and needs.

Mammograms save lives. The sooner you get to breast cancer, the better your odds of survival. Read more about getting a mammogram.

The Right Mammogram for You

At UVA Health, we're committed to early detection and making sure you get what you need. We work with today’s most sophisticated tools. You'll find that we have mammograms, breast MRIs, and ultrasounds for high-risk people, for dense breast tissue, and more.

We can tailor each of our screening tools for people with:

No history or symptoms of breast cancer

A previous diagnosis of cancer

Signs of cancer or an abnormality

Men Need Mammograms, Too

It's rare for a man to need a mammogram. But symptoms should get checked out. Transgender men need regular screenings as well.

See the symptoms of breast cancer in men.

Schedule Your Mammogram Through MyChart

You can self-schedule your mammogram through your MyChart account.