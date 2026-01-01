Pricing
You want to make the right choices about where you get your care. This requires knowing how much that care will cost. We're committed to providing the information you need to make healthcare decisions you feel good about.
You can get a price estimate by:
- Using our Patient Estimates tool in MyChart to generate an estimate based on information you provide
- Filling out the Online Estimate Form
You can also contact us at 434.243.7283 or at [email protected].
Good Faith Estimates
The No Surprises Billing Act states that you have the right to a “Good Faith Estimate” if you don’t have insurance or aren't using insurance to pay your bill. This estimate is for your total expected bill for non-emergency medical services. See more about Good Faith Estimates.
Price Lists & Tools
The price information contained in these large files is NOT an estimate of the costs you have to pay. These files are not intended for patients and do not reflect your out-of-pocket costs.
Prices Listed by Item
The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) requires hospitals to make available standard charges for the items and services they provide accessible to patients. We publish UVA Health Medical Center, Culpeper, Prince William, and Haymarket price estimates to comply with price transparency regulations.
The term "standard charges" can be misleading. They will not match the amount you will owe.
How to Read the Standard Price List
You should read this list of standard charges as a list of single, individualized items. This file shows our standard charges, discounted cash price, and negotiated payor rates. Your care may include many of these items combined together.
View the machine-readable, master price list of standard charges for each medical center:
- UVA Health Medical Center master price list (csv)
- UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center master price list (csv)
- UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center master price list (csv)
- UVA Health Prince William Medical Center master price list (csv)
Still have questions?
- Review the guide for Understanding Healthcare Prices (PDF)
- See our price and cost FAQs.
Paying for Healthcare 101
This guide has everything you need to know about paying for healthcare, insurance issues, and asking the right questions.
Need Help Paying for Care?
We can help you find financial aid to cover your medical expenses. Our financial aid services are free.