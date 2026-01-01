You want to make the right choices about where you get your care. This requires knowing how much that care will cost. We're committed to providing the information you need to make healthcare decisions you feel good about.

You can get a price estimate by:

Using our Patient Estimates tool in MyChart to generate an estimate based on information you provide

Filling out the Online Estimate Form

You can also contact us at 434.243.7283 or at [email protected].

Good Faith Estimates

The No Surprises Billing Act states that you have the right to a “Good Faith Estimate” if you don’t have insurance or aren't using insurance to pay your bill. This estimate is for your total expected bill for non-emergency medical services. See more about Good Faith Estimates.