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Pricing

You want to make the right choices about where you get your care. This requires knowing how much that care will cost. We're committed to providing the information you need to make healthcare decisions you feel good about.

You can get a price estimate by:

You can also contact us at 434.243.7283 or at [email protected].

Good Faith Estimates

The No Surprises Billing Act states that you have the right to a “Good Faith Estimate” if you don’t have insurance or aren't using insurance to pay your bill. This estimate is for your total expected bill for non-emergency medical services. See more about Good Faith Estimates.

Price Lists & Tools

The price information contained in these large files is NOT an estimate of the costs you have to pay. These files are not intended for patients and do not reflect your out-of-pocket costs.

Prices Listed by Item

The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) requires hospitals to make available standard charges for the items and services they provide accessible to patients. We publish UVA Health Medical Center, Culpeper, Prince William, and Haymarket price estimates to comply with price transparency regulations.

The term "standard charges" can be misleading. They will not match the amount you will owe.

How to Read the Standard Price List

You should read this list of standard charges as a list of single, individualized items. This file shows our standard charges, discounted cash price, and negotiated payor rates. Your care may include many of these items combined together. 

View the machine-readable, master price list of standard charges for each medical center:

Still have questions?

Paying for Healthcare 101

Paying for Healthcare 101

This guide has everything you need to know about paying for healthcare, insurance issues, and asking the right questions.

Need Help Paying for Care?

We can help you find financial aid to cover your medical expenses. Our financial aid services are free.

See our financial aid services

Billing & Insurance