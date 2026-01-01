Family medicine providers are unique. We treat patients through all stages of life. We focus on care for whole families — women, men, children, and seniors:

Preventing and treating illness

Managing chronic conditions

Coordinating care provided by other specialists at UVA Health

We provide comprehensive primary care for patients of all ages, including newborn health, pregnancy support, women’s health, adult primary care, and geriatrics. Our family health experts work with patients and families to prevent and treat illness and manage chronic conditions. UVA Health’s Family Medicine clinics also offer mental wellness and behavioral health support to make sure you have access to the help you need. Many of our providers also have special expertise in conditions common to adults, like obesity, diabetes, heart disease, musculoskeletal, menopause, women’s health, and obstetrics care.

Family Clinics Close to You

We have family medicine clinics throughout central Virginia, from Waynesboro to Louisa, from Culpeper to Forest Lakes, Stuarts Draft, Palmyra, and beyond. Find a clinic now.

Why UVA Health Family Medicine?

Visit a family doctor knowing that, when something serious happens, you have access to UVA Health's worldwide experts.