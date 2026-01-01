Family Medicine
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Family medicine providers are unique. We treat patients through all stages of life. We focus on care for whole families — women, men, children, and seniors:
- Preventing and treating illness
- Managing chronic conditions
- Coordinating care provided by other specialists at UVA Health
We provide comprehensive primary care for patients of all ages, including newborn health, pregnancy support, women’s health, adult primary care, and geriatrics. Our family health experts work with patients and families to prevent and treat illness and manage chronic conditions. UVA Health’s Family Medicine clinics also offer mental wellness and behavioral health support to make sure you have access to the help you need. Many of our providers also have special expertise in conditions common to adults, like obesity, diabetes, heart disease, musculoskeletal, menopause, women’s health, and obstetrics care.
Family Clinics Close to You
We have family medicine clinics throughout central Virginia, from Waynesboro to Louisa, from Culpeper to Forest Lakes, Stuarts Draft, Palmyra, and beyond. Find a clinic now.
Why UVA Health Family Medicine?
Visit a family doctor knowing that, when something serious happens, you have access to UVA Health's worldwide experts.
The Role of Genetics
You've filled out the forms before: You go to the doctor, and you're asked to check boxes about the health issues of your parents and grandparents.
There's a reason for that. Family health history plays a key role in your overall health and well-being. So if you have a serious health issue in your family, consider visiting a genetic counselor at one of our clinics:
- Pediatric Genetics Clinic
- Cardiovascular Genetics Clinic located at the Heart & Vascular Center
- Genetic counseling at UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center
Family Medicine Services
General Healthcare
- Care of illnesses and minor injuries
- Checkups, medical exams, and physicals
- Immunizations
- Medication management
- Diabetes management
- Heart and cardiovascular disease management
- Gynecology and women's health
- Obstetrics and prenatal health
- Pediatrics
- In-office procedures, including ultrasound and joint injections
- Obesity care
- Healthy lifestyle counseling
- Pre-operative evaluations
- Screenings
- Lung and sleep assessments
Tests & Procedures
- Lab tests
- EKGs
- Ultrasounds
- Pulmonary function tests
- Dermatology procedures
- Sports medicine evaluations
- International travel medicine
- Complex medical management
Some clinics also offer:
- Mammography
- Mild injuries and illnesses on a walk-in basis
- X-rays on-site
- Respiratory and sleep medicine
- Transgender support and care
Primary Care
- Family Stress Clinic
All family medicine clinics provide routine mental health support. This clinic offers in-depth counseling services for individuals, couples or families experiencing crisis, stress, and mental health issues.
- International Clinic
We provide comprehensive, culturally sensitive, high-quality healthcare to immigrant and refugee families who face the challenges of trauma recovery and language barriers.
- Integrative Medicine
Along with the normal range of health services provided by family medicine, the Primary and Specialty Care Clinic Pantops offers yoga, massage, acupuncture and nutrition guidance for the whole family.