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Financial Assistance

Each year, we help thousands of patients find solutions to their billing issues. We help you pay your medical bills with financial assistance, payment plans, and support for finding the right solution for you.

Can I Get Financial Assistance from UVA Health?

Before applying for financial assistance, see if you are eligible:

Apply for Financial Assistance

Download and fill out the application. There are several ways you can submit it to the Financial Counseling Team:

  • Email: [email protected]

  • Fax: 434-924-1251

  • In MyChart
  • Mail: UVA Health Financial Counseling
    P.O. Box 800846
    Charlottesville, VA 22908
  • In-person:printed and brought to one of the locations listed below

The financial assistance application is available in several languages:

Culpeper, Haymarket, Prince William Locations: Who Participates?

Not all physicians practicing at Culpeper, Prince William, and Haymarket area locations are contracted with UVA Health. Below are lists of providers and their status with UVA Health financial assistance. See by location below.

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center

UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center providers

UVA Health Prince William Medical Center

Needs Assessments & Reports

See the Community Health Needs Assessment Reports and MAPP2Health reports at our Community Partnerships page.

Catastrophic Events

We know accidents and emergencies happen. On top of that stress, a sudden bill can strain your budget.

That’s why we offer extra support. You may qualify for a reduced bill if you:

  • Don't have insurance or other ways of paying
  • Owe more than $10,000
  • Get care that qualifies

With this discount, you won't owe more than 25% of your family income and assets. To see if you qualify, you must submit a financial assistance application.

Medicaid & Other Resources

See more resources for paying medical bills.

Questions? Get Answers & Support

You can get free, confidential help with:

  • Understanding your medical bill
  • Finding out what your insurance pays
  • Applying for financial assistance
  • Setting up a payment plan

Call us at 434.297.5416 or email [email protected]

You can also visit us in person. Financial Assistance locations are open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Visit Us: Financial Aid Locations

University Medical Center

Culpeper Medical Center

Haymarket Medical Center

Prince William Medical Center

Battle Building

Education Resource Center

Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center

Fontaine Research Park Building 415

Fontaine Research Park Building 500

Jefferson Park Ave Medical Office Building

Orthopedic Center Ivy Road

All Locations: Language Help

Translation services available at all locations. Spanish-speaking financial counselors are available at:

  • University Hospital lobby
  • Emily Couric Cancer Center
  • Culpeper Medical Center

Billing & Insurance