Each year, we help thousands of patients find solutions to their billing issues. We help you pay your medical bills with financial assistance, payment plans, and support for finding the right solution for you.

Can I Get Financial Assistance from UVA Health?

Before applying for financial assistance, see if you are eligible:

Apply for Financial Assistance

See the Financial assistance application (also available in MyChart)

Download and fill out the application. There are several ways you can submit it to the Financial Counseling Team:

Email: [email protected]

Fax: 434-924-1251

In MyChart

Mail: UVA Health Financial Counseling

P.O. Box 800846

Charlottesville, VA 22908

P.O. Box 800846 Charlottesville, VA 22908 In-person:printed and brought to one of the locations listed below

The financial assistance application is available in several languages: