Financial Assistance
Each year, we help thousands of patients find solutions to their billing issues. We help you pay your medical bills with financial assistance, payment plans, and support for finding the right solution for you.
Can I Get Financial Assistance from UVA Health?
Before applying for financial assistance, see if you are eligible:
- Find out if you qualify for financial assistance
- Estimate your financial assistance with the financial assistance calculator
- See our financial assistance policies
Apply for Financial Assistance
- See the Financial assistance application (also available in MyChart)
Download and fill out the application. There are several ways you can submit it to the Financial Counseling Team:
- Email: [email protected]
Fax: 434-924-1251
- In MyChart
- Mail: UVA Health Financial Counseling
P.O. Box 800846
Charlottesville, VA 22908
- In-person:printed and brought to one of the locations listed below
The financial assistance application is available in several languages:
Culpeper, Haymarket, Prince William Locations: Who Participates?
Not all physicians practicing at Culpeper, Prince William, and Haymarket area locations are contracted with UVA Health. Below are lists of providers and their status with UVA Health financial assistance. See by location below.
UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center
- English (PDF)
- Spanish (PDF)
- Amharic (PDF)
- Arabic (PDF)
- Bengali (PDF)
- Chinese (PDF)
- Farsi (PDF)
- K'iche (PDF)
- Korean (PDF)
- Mam (PDF)
- Punjabi (PDF)
- Tagalog (PDF)
- Urdu (PDF)
- Vietnamese (PDF)
UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center providers
UVA Health Prince William Medical Center
- English (PDF)
- Spanish (PDF)
- Amharic (PDF)
- Arabic (PDF)
- Bengali (PDF)
- Chinese (PDF)
- Farsi (PDF)
- K'iche (PDF)
- Korean (PDF)
- Mam (PDF)
- Punjabi (PDF)
- Tagalog (PDF)
- Urdu (PDF)
- Vietnamese (PDF)
Needs Assessments & Reports
See the Community Health Needs Assessment Reports and MAPP2Health reports at our Community Partnerships page.
Catastrophic Events
We know accidents and emergencies happen. On top of that stress, a sudden bill can strain your budget.
That’s why we offer extra support. You may qualify for a reduced bill if you:
- Don't have insurance or other ways of paying
- Owe more than $10,000
- Get care that qualifies
With this discount, you won't owe more than 25% of your family income and assets. To see if you qualify, you must submit a financial assistance application.
Medicaid & Other Resources
See more resources for paying medical bills.
Questions? Get Answers & Support
You can get free, confidential help with:
- Understanding your medical bill
- Finding out what your insurance pays
- Applying for financial assistance
- Setting up a payment plan
Call us at 434.297.5416 or email [email protected]
You can also visit us in person. Financial Assistance locations are open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Visit Us: Financial Aid Locations
University Medical Center
Culpeper Medical Center
Haymarket Medical Center
Prince William Medical Center
Battle Building
Education Resource Center
Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center
Fontaine Research Park Building 415
Fontaine Research Park Building 500
Jefferson Park Ave Medical Office Building
Orthopedic Center Ivy Road
B—E
F—J
O—P
- Orthopedic Center Ivy Road
- Other location in the Charlottesville area:
- Primary Care Center
- Prince William Medical Center
U—W
All Locations: Language Help
Translation services available at all locations. Spanish-speaking financial counselors are available at:
- University Hospital lobby
- Emily Couric Cancer Center
- Culpeper Medical Center