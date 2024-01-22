Prevention & Wellness
Your primary care provider can help steer you towards a healthy lifestyle. At UVA, our experts partner with you to address your scariest health risks.
Avoid coming to see us.
Genetics: Identify Your Risks
Our genetic counselors can help you navigate your risk for:
Prevention & Wellness Programs at UVA Health
Check out resources for:
- Obesity & weight-Loss
- Mental health
- Staying active
- Eating healthy
- Avoiding injury
- Managing chronic illness
- Staying healthy at work
Our specialists offer easy-to-digest tips for your general disease prevention.
- Food Medicine
Nutrition experts can help you lower your risk for many diseases. Our registered dietitians provide classes and individual counseling to help you improve and manage your diet.
- Overcome Fitness Setbacks
Whether your physical activity is walking or you're an athletic pro, injury and pain can stop your ability to exercise. Our experts in sports medicine, rehabilitation and orthopedics can keep you moving.
- Stay Healthy at Work
Along with diet and exercise, you need to manage emotional and physical stress in the workplace to stay well. UVA offers occupational health services, classes and coaching to local companies.
When Crisis Happens
Poison Hotline & Safety
Possible poisoning? Call the poison center: 1.800.222.1222.
Learn more about prevention and safety at the Blue Ridge Poison Center.
Personal Emergency Response Devices
If you're older or have a disability and live alone, you may feel more secure with Medi-Mate. You can activate this emergency response device with the touch of a button. Monitored 24 hours a day, a Medi-Mate can help you feel secure.
To get one of these devices, contact Volunteer Services.
09/26/2025
Medical Device Recalls: How to Stay Informed if Your Device Is Recalled
Do you know what to do if you're affected by a medical device recall or advisory? See what Oliver Monfredi, MD, recommends.
09/16/2025
Warm Water in the Morning: Is It Healthier? Myths & Facts About Warm Water
Is having warm water in the morning healthier for you? Dietitian Mary Lou Perry reviews myths and facts about warm water's benefits.
08/27/2025
What Does the Thimerosal Decision Mean for Vaccination Schedules & Availability?
Removing thimerosal, a preservative, from vaccines shouldn't affect the childhood vaccine schedule. Seasonal vaccines may be affected.
08/11/2025
Same-Day Vs. Urgent Care Vs. Emergency Room: What’s Right for Me?
Knowing when to visit a same-day clinic vs. urgent care vs. emergency room (ER) can save you time, money, and get you the right care fast.
07/15/2025
How to Avoid Almond Mom Tendencies in 5 Steps
Avoid almond mom tendencies: It's not only good for your kids. It's good for you. Be patient as you integrate these 5 steps into your life.
06/25/2025
Early Signs of Dementia — How to Spot Them & What to Do
Learn the difference between normal aging and dementia and what to do if you notice signs.
06/12/2025
How to Know If You’re at Risk for Stroke or Brain Aneurysm
Many risk factors for these conditions overlap. Learn whether you're at risk and what to do if you are.
06/05/2025
How Quickly Can You Reduce Your Cholesterol Levels? Plant Sterols to the Rescue!
Fighting high cholesterol? You can naturally lower 'bad' cholesterol by eating plant sterols. Learn how they could work for you.
06/05/2025
Myths vs. Facts: Snakebites in Virginia & What to Do If You Get Bitten
If even just thinking about snakes makes your heart race, learning the facts can help you co-exist peacefully with these reptiles.
10/13/2025
UVA Health Bringing Mobile Care Unit to Greene County
To help residents of Greene County and surrounding areas access primary care more easily, UVA Health’s mobile care unit will make monthly visits to Stanardsville beginning Oct. 21.
08/28/2025
UVA Health Family Medicine and Same Day Care Dominion Now Open
UVA Health has opened a new primary care location,UVAHealth Family Medicine and Same Day Care Dominion, expanding access to quality health care services in Culpeper. The practice, located at 731 Dominion Square Shopping Center, began seeing patients July 21 and offers both scheduled and same-day appointments to meet the growing needs of the community. The […]
07/02/2025
UVA Health Increasing Access to Geriatrics Care
To help the growing number of older adults access the specialized care they need, UVA Health plans to open an expanded geriatrics clinic in Albemarle County in December.
01/03/2025
UVA Health Children’s Pediatrics Dominion Opens in Culpeper
CULPEPER, VA., January 2, 2025 – UVA Health is pleased to announce the opening of UVA Health Children’s Pediatrics Dominion, located at 633 Sunset Lane, suite F, Culpeper, Va. The office is now scheduling appointments for patients aged newborn to 21 years old. The practice is led by Dr Joshua A. Jakum, who began practicing […]
11/08/2024
UVA Health Opens Family and Sports Medicine Clinic in Centreville
UVA Health is pleased to announce the opening of UVA Health Family and Sports Medicine Centreville, located at the UVA Health Outpatient Imaging Centreville office, 6208 Multiplex Drive, Centreville, VA., in the existing outpatient imaging center. The clinic opened October 1 and provides primary care services for all ages, with a specialization in sports medicine. […]
07/31/2024
UVA Health Completes Purchase of Piedmont Family Practice
UVA Health today announced it has completed the purchase of Piedmont Family Practice, a Warrenton-based family medicine clinic serving the Warrenton area since 1993.
06/20/2024
On World Refugee Day, UVA Health Clinic Serves Local Refugees
As the United Nations commemorates World Refugee Day today, a UVA Health clinic is marking more than 20 years of serving refugees in Central Virginia.
06/18/2024
Elder Fraud is ‘Epidemic,’ UVA Health Geriatrician Warns
Scams targeting seniors have become an epidemic, warns UVA Health geriatrician Laurie Archbald-Pannone, MD, whose patients frequently tell her about being fraud victims.
05/07/2024
UVA Health to Acquire Piedmont Family Practice
UVA Health today announced plans to acquire Piedmont Family Practice, a Warrenton-based family medicine clinic serving the Warrenton area since 1993.