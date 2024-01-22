Skip to main content

Prevention & Wellness

Your primary care provider can help steer you towards a healthy lifestyle. At UVA, our experts partner with you to address your scariest health risks.

Avoid coming to see us.

Genetics: Identify Your Risks

Our genetic counselors can help you navigate your risk for:

Prevention & Wellness Programs at UVA Health

Check out resources for:

Our specialists offer easy-to-digest tips for your general disease prevention.

When Crisis Happens

Poison Hotline & Safety

Possible poisoning? Call the poison center: 1.800.222.1222

Learn more about prevention and safety at the Blue Ridge Poison Center.

Personal Emergency Response Devices

If you're older or have a disability and live alone, you may feel more secure with Medi-Mate. You can activate this emergency response device with the touch of a button. Monitored 24 hours a day, a Medi-Mate can help you feel secure.

To get one of these devices, contact Volunteer Services.

Blog Prevention Category

09/26/2025

Medical Device Recalls: How to Stay Informed if Your Device Is Recalled

Do you know what to do if you're affected by a medical device recall or advisory? See what Oliver Monfredi, MD, recommends.

09/16/2025

Warm Water in the Morning: Is It Healthier? Myths & Facts About Warm Water

Is having warm water in the morning healthier for you? Dietitian Mary Lou Perry reviews myths and facts about warm water's benefits.

08/27/2025

What Does the Thimerosal Decision Mean for Vaccination Schedules & Availability?

Removing thimerosal, a preservative, from vaccines shouldn't affect the childhood vaccine schedule. Seasonal vaccines may be affected.

08/11/2025

Same-Day Vs. Urgent Care Vs. Emergency Room: What’s Right for Me?

Knowing when to visit a same-day clinic vs. urgent care vs. emergency room (ER) can save you time, money, and get you the right care fast.

07/15/2025

How to Avoid Almond Mom Tendencies in 5 Steps

Avoid almond mom tendencies: It's not only good for your kids. It's good for you. Be patient as you integrate these 5 steps into your life.

06/25/2025

Early Signs of Dementia — How to Spot Them & What to Do

Learn the difference between normal aging and dementia and what to do if you notice signs.

06/12/2025

How to Know If You’re at Risk for Stroke or Brain Aneurysm

Many risk factors for these conditions overlap. Learn whether you're at risk and what to do if you are.

06/05/2025

How Quickly Can You Reduce Your Cholesterol Levels? Plant Sterols to the Rescue!

Fighting high cholesterol? You can naturally lower 'bad' cholesterol by eating plant sterols. Learn how they could work for you.

06/05/2025

Myths vs. Facts: Snakebites in Virginia & What to Do If You Get Bitten

If even just thinking about snakes makes your heart race, learning the facts can help you co-exist peacefully with these reptiles.

06/04/2025

Anorexia & Your Heart: Early Warning Signs

When you don't eat enough, it hurts your whole body, including your heart. Do you know the anorexia heart failure signs?

News Primary Care Category

10/13/2025

UVA Health Bringing Mobile Care Unit to Greene County

To help residents of Greene County and surrounding areas access primary care more easily, UVA Health’s mobile care unit will make monthly visits to Stanardsville beginning Oct. 21.

08/28/2025

UVA Health Family Medicine and Same Day Care Dominion Now Open

UVA Health has opened a new primary care location,UVAHealth Family Medicine and Same Day Care Dominion, expanding access to quality health care services in Culpeper. The practice, located at 731 Dominion Square Shopping Center, began seeing patients July 21 and offers both scheduled and same-day appointments to meet the growing needs of the community.  The […]

07/02/2025

UVA Health Increasing Access to Geriatrics Care

To help the growing number of older adults access the specialized care they need, UVA Health plans to open an expanded geriatrics clinic in Albemarle County in December.

01/03/2025

UVA Health Children’s Pediatrics Dominion Opens in Culpeper

CULPEPER, VA., January 2, 2025 – UVA Health is pleased to announce the opening of UVA Health Children’s Pediatrics Dominion, located at 633 Sunset Lane, suite F, Culpeper, Va. The office is now scheduling appointments for patients aged newborn to 21 years old.  The practice is led by Dr Joshua A. Jakum, who began practicing […]

11/08/2024

UVA Health Opens Family and Sports Medicine Clinic in Centreville

UVA Health is pleased to announce the opening of UVA Health Family and Sports Medicine Centreville, located at the UVA Health Outpatient Imaging Centreville office, 6208 Multiplex Drive, Centreville, VA., in the existing outpatient imaging center. The clinic opened October 1 and provides primary care services for all ages, with a specialization in sports medicine.  […]

07/31/2024

UVA Health Completes Purchase of Piedmont Family Practice

UVA Health today announced it has completed the purchase of Piedmont Family Practice, a Warrenton-based family medicine clinic serving the Warrenton area since 1993.

06/20/2024

On World Refugee Day, UVA Health Clinic Serves Local Refugees

As the United Nations commemorates World Refugee Day today, a UVA Health clinic is marking more than 20 years of serving refugees in Central Virginia.

06/18/2024

Elder Fraud is ‘Epidemic,’ UVA Health Geriatrician Warns

Scams targeting seniors have become an epidemic, warns UVA Health geriatrician Laurie Archbald-Pannone, MD, whose patients frequently tell her about being fraud victims.

05/07/2024

UVA Health to Acquire Piedmont Family Practice

UVA Health today announced plans to acquire Piedmont Family Practice, a Warrenton-based family medicine clinic serving the Warrenton area since 1993.

01/22/2024

UVA Health Program Reduces Emergency Department Visits, Improves Care Access

Over its first year, a UVA Health program has helped some of the emergency department’s most frequent users reduce their number of visits while better accessing the care they need.