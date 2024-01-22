Primary Care
Your primary care provider — or PCP — is your main healthcare provider for non-emergency situations.
UVA's primary care providers take care of the general healthcare needs of children, adults and seniors. We do regular check-ups, immunizations and screenings and provide care for illnesses and injuries. And we'll coordinate your care if you need to see a specialist for a more serious health issue.
Why Choose Primary Care at UVA Health?
When you choose UVA Health primary care, you don’t just get excellent care. You get personal attention for routine and basic healthcare needs at a location in your community.
Connected to Experts
If and when you need it, you're part of a top academic medical center. That means you have access to:
- Leading specialists
- The latest high-tech care
- Advanced treatments and clinical trials
- Expert second opinions
We also have specialists serving you, when you need:
- Specialty & regular prescriptions
- Genetic & routine blood tests
- State-of-the-art imaging & everyday X-rays
Care Specific to Your Story
Healthcare isn't just about sickness. It's about wellness for your whole life. Find services to support:
- Women's health
- Men's health
- Children
- Pregnancy & birth
- Midlife health
- Senior care
- Sports & athletes
- Gender & LGBTQ health
We strive to keep you healthy, inside and out, with prevention & wellness programs as well as numerous support services.
Find a Local Clinic
You can choose from locations throughout central and Northern Virginia.
What Type of Primary Care Should You Choose?
Primary care is for your everyday health and wellness needs. Some types of primary care have a specific focus:
- Family medicine: Primary care for the whole family
- Internal medicine: Primary care for adults
- Pediatricians: Primary care for children
- Geriatricians: Primary care for seniors
- Teen health: Primary care for adolescents
Learn about your clinic and virtual appointment options.
- Planning & Senior Care
As well as treating you when you're sick or injured, primary care providers help you plan for surgeries, manage mental health and take care of yourself as you age.
- Getting Ready to Play
Primary care providers take care of sports physicals and check-ups to make sure your child is ready for camp, school and fun.
- Prevention & Wellness
Primary care providers help you prevent and manage chronic diseases, like diabetes or heart disease, or work with you to increase and maintain a healthy, active lifestyle.
11/07/2025
Types of Hernias: How to Tell What Kind You Might Have
Some hernias are just uncomfortable — others can be serious. Learn how to tell the difference, what your symptoms might mean, and when to see a doctor.
10/17/2025
A New Treatment for Enlarged Prostate: David’s Story
After aquablation for enlarged prostate, David's sleep improved. Watch his story to learn the difference this procedure can make.
09/26/2025
Medical Device Recalls: How to Stay Informed if Your Device Is Recalled
Do you know what to do if you're affected by a medical device recall or advisory? See what Oliver Monfredi, MD, recommends.
09/23/2025
Groin Pain, Groin Strain: How to Know When You Have a Hernia
From nagging aches to sharp twinges, here’s how to figure out what your groin pain is really telling you.
09/22/2025
Stitches vs Sutures: A Guide
Stitches and sutures: Do they mean the same thing? And when you cut yourself, how do you know you need stitches? What about DIY?
09/16/2025
Warm Water in the Morning: Is It Healthier? Myths & Facts About Warm Water
Is having warm water in the morning healthier for you? Dietitian Mary Lou Perry reviews myths and facts about warm water's benefits.
09/15/2025
Tragedy & Transformation: Allie’s Story
Most people would say Allie Redshaw losing her right hand was tragic. But her story tells us something quite different.
09/15/2025
7 Quick Questions With Radiation Oncologist David Penberthy
Find out what he loves about his job and the best advice he's ever heard.
09/10/2025
Why I Got the Shingles Vaccine
As soon as I turned 50, I got the vaccine to prevent shingles. Here's what convinced me to take the shots and avoid this awful infection.
10/13/2025
UVA Health Bringing Mobile Care Unit to Greene County
To help residents of Greene County and surrounding areas access primary care more easily, UVA Health’s mobile care unit will make monthly visits to Stanardsville beginning Oct. 21.
08/28/2025
UVA Health Family Medicine and Same Day Care Dominion Now Open
UVA Health has opened a new primary care location,UVAHealth Family Medicine and Same Day Care Dominion, expanding access to quality health care services in Culpeper. The practice, located at 731 Dominion Square Shopping Center, began seeing patients July 21 and offers both scheduled and same-day appointments to meet the growing needs of the community. The […]
07/02/2025
UVA Health Increasing Access to Geriatrics Care
To help the growing number of older adults access the specialized care they need, UVA Health plans to open an expanded geriatrics clinic in Albemarle County in December.
01/03/2025
UVA Health Children’s Pediatrics Dominion Opens in Culpeper
CULPEPER, VA., January 2, 2025 – UVA Health is pleased to announce the opening of UVA Health Children’s Pediatrics Dominion, located at 633 Sunset Lane, suite F, Culpeper, Va. The office is now scheduling appointments for patients aged newborn to 21 years old. The practice is led by Dr Joshua A. Jakum, who began practicing […]
11/08/2024
UVA Health Opens Family and Sports Medicine Clinic in Centreville
UVA Health is pleased to announce the opening of UVA Health Family and Sports Medicine Centreville, located at the UVA Health Outpatient Imaging Centreville office, 6208 Multiplex Drive, Centreville, VA., in the existing outpatient imaging center. The clinic opened October 1 and provides primary care services for all ages, with a specialization in sports medicine. […]
07/31/2024
UVA Health Completes Purchase of Piedmont Family Practice
UVA Health today announced it has completed the purchase of Piedmont Family Practice, a Warrenton-based family medicine clinic serving the Warrenton area since 1993.
06/20/2024
On World Refugee Day, UVA Health Clinic Serves Local Refugees
As the United Nations commemorates World Refugee Day today, a UVA Health clinic is marking more than 20 years of serving refugees in Central Virginia.
06/18/2024
Elder Fraud is ‘Epidemic,’ UVA Health Geriatrician Warns
Scams targeting seniors have become an epidemic, warns UVA Health geriatrician Laurie Archbald-Pannone, MD, whose patients frequently tell her about being fraud victims.
05/07/2024
UVA Health to Acquire Piedmont Family Practice
UVA Health today announced plans to acquire Piedmont Family Practice, a Warrenton-based family medicine clinic serving the Warrenton area since 1993.