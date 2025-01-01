Colon Cancer Screening Options

Colon cancer is a leading cause of death from cancer in the U.S. But it doesn't have to be. Colon cancer is highly curable when found early with screening. And you've got colorectal cancer screening options that are easy to do.

Talk to your healthcare provider about the screening best for you: At-home kits or a colonoscopy procedure are all proven to save lives. A colonoscopy screening can even prevent cancer.

Start Colon Screening by 45

Age 45 is when to start screening if you're at average risk for colon cancer. But you may need to start earlier if you have a higher risk for colon cancer.

It's important to know that colorectal cancer is on the rise in people under 50, even those with no known risk factors.

Top-Ranked Colon Cancer Care at UVA Health

Most colonoscopy screenings don't find cancer. We find small growths that we can remove before they turn into cancer.

If cancer is found with a screening, you'll have an excellent chance of beating it. Colon cancer is highly treatable at an early stage and before any symptoms start.

And at UVA Health, you'll find extensive cancer support services and a team of experts, including our top-ranked .