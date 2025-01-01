Skin Cancer Prevention
At UVA Health, we care about your skin. Most people spend time in the sun. And most also wonder what skin cancer looks like. Many of us worry we won't know the signs.
That's why we offer skin cancer prevention and screening all year long. And each May, we offer a free skin cancer screening with a dermatologist.
Is Your Mole Cancerous? What Does Skin Cancer Look Like?
Skin cancer can arise from otherwise healthy skin. But what does skin cancer look like? Changes to a mole can be a sign of melanoma.
The ABCDE's of Melanoma
Learn the 5 signs of skin cancer.
A is for asymmetry. Look out for odd shapes, unlike round or oval.
B is for border. Look out for uneven, or notched borders.
C is for color. Look out for multiple colors.
D is for diameter. Look out for a diameter larger than a pencil eraser.
E is for evolving. Look out for changes in size, shape, color, or symptoms like bleeding or itching.
Remember the ABCDE's of melanoma to protect your skin.
What Does Skin Cancer Look Like?
Watch for:
- Asymmetry: Irregular shape; one half does not match the other
- Border: Ragged, notched, blurred or irregular in outline; spreading pigment
- Color: Uneven color; shades of black, brown, tan, white, grey, red, pink or blue
- Diameter: Increasing size; melanomas usually grow larger than a pencil eraser
Other symptoms of cancer or serious skin conditions include broken or bleeding skin that won’t heal after a few weeks of targeted care.
Not Sure if it's Skin Cancer? When to See a Dermatologist
Get a mole or spot on your skin checked if it’s:
- Growing fast
- Itching
- Bleeding
- Changing color quickly
If it's melanoma, you'll need our dedicated melanoma team of experts. They've devoted their careers to treating melanoma.
Protecting Your Skin From The Sun
Do you need sunscreen if you have dark skin? How does skin color affect your risk of skin cancer? UVA Health dermatologists discuss the myths and facts surrounding skin color, sunscreen, and skin cancer.
Are You At Risk for Skin Cancer?
Your risk for skin cancer increases if you:
- Are fair-skinned
- Have a history of intense sun exposure, especially in childhood
- Have more than 100 moles or large, irregular or unusual moles
- Have close blood relatives — parents, siblings, children — with melanoma
How to Prevent Skin Cancer
Skin cancer is highly preventable. Follow these simple steps for prevention:
- The best protection is a building – stay inside during the peak sunlight hours.
- Wear protective clothing, including long pants, long sleeves and a wide-brim hat. Clothing with SPF protection is available and a rating of at least 30-50 offers the most effective coverage.
- Wear sunscreen and protection for your eyes when in the sun.
- Avoid tanning beds.
- Avoid prolonged sun and ultraviolet (UV) light exposure.
- Use sunscreen effectively.
- Wear preventive gear (like gloves) when doing tasks that are demanding on your skin.
- Stop smoking.
- Properly clean your skin.
- Regularly examine your skin for lesions and possible melanoma.
Our skin cancer oncologists collaborate closely with our dermatologists to provide expert care in skin cancer screening and treatment.