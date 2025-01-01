At UVA Health, we care about your skin. Most people spend time in the sun. And most also wonder what skin cancer looks like. Many of us worry we won't know the signs.

That's why we offer skin cancer prevention and screening all year long. And each May, we offer a free skin cancer screening with a dermatologist.

Is Your Mole Cancerous? What Does Skin Cancer Look Like?

Skin cancer can arise from otherwise healthy skin. But what does skin cancer look like? Changes to a mole can be a sign of melanoma.