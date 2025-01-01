Stroke Prevention

You can be at risk for stroke regardless of your age or gender. Women are more likely to die from a stroke than men, and women between the ages of 45-54 are more likely to suffer a stroke than men in the same age group. Additionally, the number of strokes in young and middle-aged people are on the rise.

Stroke Resources

Find valuable information on prevention and recovery:

Stroke Risk Factors

Eighty percent of strokes are preventable, according to the American Stroke Association. Talk with your doctor about your personal risk factors. Risk factors include:

Atrial fibrillation (A-fib)

Diabetes

Family history of stroke

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Not being active

Obesity

Poor circulation

Smoking

Preventing Stroke

Smoking, obesity, heavy drinking, high blood pressure — all can play a role, as can conditions such as heart disease.

You can make lifestyle changes that can help reduce your chance of getting a stroke.

Diet & Exercise

Consider the following:

Eat more fruits, vegetables and whole grains

Limit salt and fat

Increase your consumption of fish

Drink alcohol only in moderation: no more than 1-2 drinks per day

The American Heart Association recommends that you exercise at a moderate intensity for 30 minutes five times per week.

Manage Medical Conditions

You can try to prevent a stroke by:

Checking your blood pressure and working with your primary care provider to keep it in safe range

Keeping chronic medical conditions under control, including high cholesterol and diabetes

Talking to your doctor about the use of statins, which can help prevent certain kinds of strokes in some people

Seeking medical care if you have symptoms of a stroke, even if the symptoms stop

Talking to your doctor about your drug usage

Brain Aneurysms & Stroke

A brain aneurysm happens when the walls of a blood vessel in the brain get weak and balloon out. When a brain aneurysm ruptures (bursts open), it causes a subarachnoid hemorrhage, a type of hemorrhagic stroke.

In some cases, people find out they have a brain aneurysm before it ruptures and becomes a life-threatening emergency. Our team of experts at UVA Health can determine the risk of your aneurysm rupturing and find the best treatment.

If you have a brain aneurysm, a family history of brain aneurysm, or other risk factors, we may recommend screening or genetic counseling.

Learn about these services and living with an unruptured brain aneurysm.

Stroke Prevention After a First Stroke

We're able to provide further stroke prevention after an initial event. Our preventive techniques may involve:

A balloon angioplasty or stents in the blood vessels in the neck

A carotid endarterectomy, in which the blood vessel is opened and the stroke-causing legion is removed

We may perform these techniques to treat narrowing of the blood vessels of the brain.

