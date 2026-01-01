Women's Health
From their teens through the post-menopausal years, women face a range of health issues that require special care. Our skilled and caring OB-GYN doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners and certified nurse midwives offer services for pregnancy, menopause and everything in between, while addressing your overall well-being.
We offer the broadest range of women’s health services available in the region — and that means experience you can trust.
Women's Health: National Recognition & Individual Attention
Becker’s Hospital Review has named UVA among the top 100 hospitals and health systems with great women’s health programs. This national recognition reflects the wealth of specialties we offer for women.
Newsweek has also recognized UVA Health on its Best Maternity Hospitals 2021 list. This list honors the dedication of our team to providing quality maternity care for mothers and babies.
Same-Day Surgery: Get Treated Fast
You may want treatment for your symptoms. But you may not want the painful recovery, huge cost, and hospital stay of a big operation.
Most other hospitals can’t offer alternate options. At UVA, we can. We have a range of minimally invasive procedures that are faster, cause less pain, and get you back to your active life.
You don’t have to suffer. Find out more about our advanced minimally invasive gynecologic surgery options.
Need Help Paying for Pap Smears or Mammograms?
If you qualify, you can get financial aid for preventative screenings. To get started, fill out the Every Woman's Life Screening Questionnaire. You can also call 434.243.6415 or email for info.
Conditions We Treat
- Atrophic vaginitis
- Breast cancer
- Breast Pain
- Breast reconstruction, reduction, augmentation
- Chronic pelvic pain
- Endometriosis
- Fibroids
- Gynecological cancer
- High-risk pregnancy
- Infertility
- Midlife/menopause health
- Ovarian cysts
- Pelvic floor disorders
- Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID)
- Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS)
- Premenstrual syndrome (PMS)
- Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs)
- Teen/adolescent health
- Transgender health
- Vaginal/urinary tract infections
Giving Birth at UVA Health
We're here to help you have a healthy pregnancy and baby. Our robust breastfeeding, midwife, and high-risk maternal-fetal programs can help you navigate pregnancy and childbirth, ready with expert care for any unexpected difficulties.
Breast Care
Whether you have a family history of breast cancer or concerning symptoms, our breast care experts have the diagnostic experience and high-tech tools to address your worries and risks.
- Midlife Health
Menopause doesn't have to interrupt your life. Find an approach that keeps you moving.
- Pelvic Floor Disorders
You don't have to live with pain and discomfort. We have options.
- Uterine Fibroids
At UVA, you'll find a range of fibroid treatments. We'll help you choose the best one.