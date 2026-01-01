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Occupational Health & Wellness

Healthy employees are more productive, less expensive, and more engaged than unhealthy employees. Businesses recognize that convenient, effective, work-based health resources:

  • Improves employee health and well-being
  • Combats lost productivity
  • Lowers healthcare costs

Convenient Location

  • An accessible, convenient clinic for your employees at the WorkMed clinic

An Experienced Team

Our experienced team includes registered nurses and medical assistants.

Services for the Workplace

We partner with corporations, businesses, governmental agencies, and nonprofit entities throughout central Virginia to provide tailored health and wellness services that include:

  • Physicals
  • Immunizations
  • Drug screenings
  • Fitness for duty evaluations
  • Expedited appointments for work-related injuries with the goal of helping employees return to work as soon as possible.

See all of the services we offer in the workplace.

Services for Employees

We offer chronic care coaching to help individuals stay healthy employees.

An exterior view of the UVA Health Workmed clinic

Convenient Location

An accessible, convenient clinic for your employees.

Occupational Health & Wellness