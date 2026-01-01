Occupational Health & Wellness
Healthy employees are more productive, less expensive, and more engaged than unhealthy employees. Businesses recognize that convenient, effective, work-based health resources:
- Improves employee health and well-being
- Combats lost productivity
- Lowers healthcare costs
Convenient Location
- An accessible, convenient clinic for your employees at the WorkMed clinic
An Experienced Team
Our experienced team includes registered nurses and medical assistants.
Services for the Workplace
We partner with corporations, businesses, governmental agencies, and nonprofit entities throughout central Virginia to provide tailored health and wellness services that include:
- Physicals
- Immunizations
- Drug screenings
- Fitness for duty evaluations
- Expedited appointments for work-related injuries with the goal of helping employees return to work as soon as possible.
See all of the services we offer in the workplace.
Services for Employees
We offer chronic care coaching to help individuals stay healthy employees.