Diabetes Risk & Prevention

While type 2 diabetes is more common in people aged 45 years and older, age isn't the only concern. Learn what to look for and steps you can take to lower your diabetes risk.

Are You at Risk for Type 2 Diabetes?

Several factors can increase your chance of getting type 2 diabetes:

Prediabetes — impaired glucose tolerance and impaired fasting glucose

Metabolic syndrome — a condition marked by elevated cholesterol, blood glucose, blood pressure and central obesity (a high concentration of body fat around the upper body and abdomen)

Excess weight or obesity, especially central obesity

Lack of exercise

Poor diet — high intake of processed meats, fats, sweetened foods and beverages and calories

Family history of type 2 diabetes

High blood pressure

History of cardiovascular disease

Depression

History of gestational diabetes or having a baby that weighs over nine pounds at birth

Endocrine disorders, such as Cushing’s syndrome, hyperthyroidism, acromegaly, polycystic ovary syndrome, pheochromocytoma or glucagonoma

Conditions associated with insulin resistance, such as acanthosis nigricans

Certain medications, such as glucocorticoids or thiazides

Certain ethnic groups, such as African American, Hispanic, Native American, Hispanic American, Asian American or Pacific Islander

Do You Have Diabetes Symptoms?

You may have diabetes for years before you have symptoms. Symptoms caused by high blood sugar or include:

Increased urination

Extreme thirst

Hunger

Fatigue

Blurry vision

Irritability

Frequent or recurring infections

Poor wound healing

Numbness or tingling in the hands or feet

Problems with gums

Itching

Problems having an erection

Steps to Take if You're a Diabetes Risk

To reduce your chances of developing type 2 diabetes:

Participate in regular physical activity

Maintain a healthy weight

Drink alcohol in moderation (two drinks per day for a man, and one drink per day for a woman)

Eat a well-balanced diet:

Get enough fiber



Avoid fatty foods



Limit sugar intake



Eat more green, leafy vegetables



Eat whole fruits, especially apples, grapes and blueberries

If you think you're at risk for diabetes, visit your primary care provider and get help with your nutrition.