Billing & Insurance

Patient guarantors are responsible for paying the balances associated with each patient's appointment. A patient guarantor is the person who agrees to pay your bills, like:

You, the patient

Your spouse

Your parents or other close family members

Your legal guardian

We bill your insurance company directly unless you ask that the we not use your insurance to pay for your appointment. Please provide your insurance card and photo ID at each appointment.

Any balances remaining after your insurance is billed, or if there is no insurance, a billing statement is mailed to the address we have on file or sent through MyChart (if you choose paperless billing).

Also, you may get separate billing statements depending on the services you received and location where they were done, which could include:

Lab work

Imaging (x-rays, MRIs, etc.)

Anesthesia

Emergency room physicians

Home health

Others

Understanding Cost and Getting Price Estimates

You want to make the right choices about where you get care. Part of that is knowing how much that care may cost you. We’re committed to providing you with the information you need to make healthcare decisions you feel good about.

You can get a price estimate by:

Using our Patient Estimates tool in MyChart to generate an estimate based on information you provide

Filling out the Online Estimate Form

You can also contact us at 434.243.7283 or at [email protected].

Pay Your Bill

Billing statement balances can be paid many different ways:

Need Help Paying Your Bill?

We understand that medical costs can be overwhelming. We offer several options to help:

No-interest payment plans can be set up:

Through MyChart



By contacting the Patient Billing Office at 434.297.5416

Apply for Financial Assistance to see if you are eligible for a discount on your balance.

Important Announcement: Your Medicaid Coverage

Make sure your contact information is up-to-date with Virginia Medicaid. They may need to reach you and you may need to take important steps to keep your coverage. Update your contact info online or call 855.242.8282. Make sure you respond to any notices from Medicaid quickly.

See morel information about Medicaid & Financial Aid Resources.

Questions & Concerns