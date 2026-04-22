News and Stories
See the latest news, medical breakthroughs, and patient stories.
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The latest news & discoveries from UVA Health
Explore updates on our research, patient care, innovations, leadership, and community impact.Latest News
Medicine in Motion
Excellence in discovery, education, and care — delivered from UVA School of Medicine
UVA Health Community Update
This monthly newsletter features timely updates from Dr. Mitch Rosner, Executive Vice President for Health Affairs at UVA and CEO of UVA Health. You’ll receive reliable information on new services, research, and practical health guidance grounded in UVA Health expertise.
Questions? Reach Our Team
Whether you’re a reporter with a media inquiry or a reader with questions about our Healthy Balance and Healthy Practice blogs, we're here to help.
Our Patient Experiences
Inspiring patient stories about care, recovery, and hope at UVA Health.
Featured News & Stories
World-Class Care Across Virginia
UVA Health is an integrated health system with a world-class academic medical center that includes a Level 1 trauma center, a Level IV NICU, the first NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in Virginia, and UVA Health Children’s — the #1 pediatric hospital in Virginia.