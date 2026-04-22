Skip to main content

News and Stories

See the latest news, medical breakthroughs, and patient stories.

Newsroom

The latest news & discoveries from UVA Health

Explore updates on our research, patient care, innovations, leadership, and community impact. 

Latest News
Portrait of Christopher Kramer, MD

May 12, 2026

Major Heart Study to Improve Care for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Exterior photo of the Battle Building at UVA Health Children's.

May 11, 2026

Charlottesville Media Group to Host UVA Health Children’s Radiothon

More from Newsroom
UVA School of Medicine

Medicine in Motion

Excellence in discovery, education, and care — delivered from UVA School of Medicine

Mitch Rosner, MD

UVA Health Community Update

This monthly newsletter features timely updates from Dr. Mitch Rosner, Executive Vice President for Health Affairs at UVA and CEO of UVA Health. You’ll receive reliable information on new services, research, and practical health guidance grounded in UVA Health expertise.

hands typing on a laptop

Questions? Reach Our Team

Whether you’re a reporter with a media inquiry or a reader with questions about our Healthy Balance and Healthy Practice blogs, we're here to help.

Follow UVA Health

Our Patient Experiences

Inspiring patient stories about care, recovery, and hope at UVA Health.

View More Patient Stories

The Childers’ Matching Kidney Transplants
Surgeons Couldn't Save Her Hand. They Gave Her So Much More.
Jayden's Heart Transplant Journey

Featured News & Stories

An older man laying in bed and looking up at the ceiling
overwhelmed mom rests head in hands while toddler bangs on laptop
7 Quick Questions series logo
A man drinks water while sharing a meal with others
What’s New at UVA Health: Updates for Referring Providers | May 2026
A clinician uses a tablet
New Providers: May 2026
Pediatric News Briefs May 2026
STAT Madness logo
John Lukens in his lab
The final steel beam is lowered into place for our new facility to house the Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology. An evergreen tree accompanies the beam, part of a longstanding Scandinavian tradition. The tree is said to bring good luck.
Researchers Charles Chalfant, PhD (from left); Thomas P. Loughran Jr., MD; and David Feith, PhD stand outside the Emily Couric Cancer Center
Portrait of Christopher Kramer, MD
Exterior photo of the Battle Building at UVA Health Children's.
Photo of UVA Health Culpeper, Haymarket, and Prince William Medical Centers
Woman suffering stroke
A little girl smiles as she interacts with a provider

World-Class Care Across Virginia

UVA Health is an integrated health system with a world-class academic medical center that includes a Level 1 trauma center, a Level IV NICU, the first NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center in Virginia, and UVA Health Children’s — the #1 pediatric hospital in Virginia.