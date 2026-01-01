Medical Records & MyChart

MyChart Self-Service Tools

With MyChart, you have many ways to manage your health and stay connected to your care team. When you need prescriptions refilled, copies of your scans, or more information, MyChart can help.

MyCharts's self-service tools let you get needed services with little hassle. This table shows some recommended ways of using MyChart:

Use MyChart to: Send a MyChart Message to: Call Your Care Team If You: Request refills of your prescriptions See your test results Make or change an appointment

Check your symptoms with Symptom Checker Ask basic questions about your care plan

Ask questions about your test results

Send medical photographs Have a rapid change in health or new symptoms not discussed before (in case of emergency, call 911).

Need an answer on the same day

Need to talk about a detailed or complex issue

How to Find Your Scans in MyChart

You can see, print, and share the images and results of your X-ray, MRI, mammogram, CT and other scans in MyChart.

Find Your Scans in MyChart