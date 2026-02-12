83 UVA Health Providers Named on the 2026 ‘Virginia’s Top Doctors’ List
When it comes to you and your family’s health, you want care from a top expert. Knowing who has that expertise, and where they provide it, is important for making the best healthcare choices for you and loved ones.
At UVA Health, we're proud to share that 83 of our doctors and providers have been named to the 2026 edition of "Virginia’s Top Doctors" by Virginia Business magazine, in cooperation with the Medical Society of Virginia.
A Tradition of Excellence
It’s inspiring to be recognized by so many organizations for our many achievements, both as an institution and for the tireless work of our individual providers. We’re consistently named among the nation’s top hospitals because our doctors, nurses, researchers, and caregivers strive to deliver the highest-quality, most advanced, and safest healthcare possible.
As an academic medical center, we equip physicians, nurses, and care teams with the latest knowledge, skills, and tools to deliver exceptional care, and share that insight across our system of hospitals and clinics. And our world-class research teams address some of the most complex medical problems of our time by translating discoveries into life-saving and life-changing care.
Every day we work on redefining what medicine can do, inventing new treatments, blazing new scientific trails, and crafting new protocols to overcome disease.
We’re confident that here, you’ll find the compassionate, world-class care you want for you and your family. That’s our promise to you: we’ll never stop working for your best health.
Our List
Here are the providers named in Virginia Business’ 2026 Virginia Top Doctor List:
Adolescent Medicine
Susan H. Gray, MD (Pediatric)
Julia F. Taylor, MD (Pediatric)
Allergy & Immunology
Kara Coffey, MD (Pediatric)
Jonathan A. Hemler, MD (Pediatric)
Monica G. Lawrence, MD (Pediatric)
Samantha C. Minnicozzi, MD (Pediatric)
Anesthesiology
Barbara A. Castro, MD (Pediatric)
Christopher J. Stemland, MD (Pediatric)
Cancer
Brian C. Belyea, MD (Pediatric)
Colleen H. Druzgal, MD (Pediatric)
Michael E. Engel, MD (Pediatric)
Critical Care
Deborah J. Carver, MD (Pediatric)
William G. Harmon, Jr., MD (Pediatric)
Jordan Lull, MD (Pediatric)
Melissa J. Sacco, MD (Pediatric)
Michael C. Spaeder, MD (Pediatric)
Dermatology
Barrett J. Zlotoff, MD (Pediatric)
Developmental & Behavioral Care
Beth E. Davis, MD (Pediatric)
Rebecca J. Scharf, MD (Pediatric)
Richard D. Stevenson, MD (Pediatric)
Ear, Nose & Throat Medicine
William T. Brand III, MD (Pediatric)
Ariana G. Greenwell, MD (Pediatric)
Emergency Medicine
Elisabeth A. Rogers, MD (Pediatric)
William A. Woods, MD (Pediatric)
Endocrinology
Christine M. Burt Solorzano, MD (Pediatric)
Mark D. DeBoer, MD (Pediatric)
Madhusmita Misra, MD (Pediatric)
David R. Repaske, MD (Pediatric)
Gastroenterology
Barrett H. Barnes, MD (Pediatric)
Craig A. McKinney, MD (Pediatric)
Jeremy P. Middleton, MD (Pediatric)
Genetics
Paul S. Kruszka, MD (Pediatric)
Matthew T. Snyder, MD (Pediatric)
Heart Disease & Heart Surgery
Douglas R. Allen, MD (Pediatric)
Peter N. Dean, MD (Pediatric)
Firezer Haregu, MD (Pediatric)
Michael A. McCulloch, MD (Pediatric)
Karen S. Rheuban, MD (Pediatric)
Patricia F. Rodriguez Lozano, MD
Shelby C. White, MD (Pediatric)
Hospital Medicine
Lisa M. Hainstock, MD (Pediatric)
Eliza T. Holland, MD (Pediatric)
Lynn M. McDaniel, MD (Pediatric)
Jessica S. Meyer, MD (Pediatric)
Infectious Diseases
Jeffrey Donowitz, MD (Pediatric)
James P. Nataro, MD (Pediatric)
Linda A. Waggoner-Fountain, MD (Pediatric)
Kidney Care
John P. Barcia, MD (Pediatric)
Jennifer R. Charlton, MD (Pediatric)
Ayah Elmaghrabi, MD (Pediatric)
Victoria F. Norwood, MD (Pediatric)
Neurology
James N. Brenton, MD (Pediatric)
Howard P. Goodkin, MD (Pediatric)
Kristen C. Heinan, MD (Pediatric)
OBGYN/Maternal & Fetal Medicine
Orthopedic Surgery & Care
Keith R. Bachmann, MD (Pediatric)
Palliative Care
Noreen Crain, MD (Pediatric)
General Pediatrics
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
William W. Ide, MD (Pediatric)
Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Jonathan S. Black, MD (Pediatric)
Pulmonology
Deborah K. Froh, MD (Pediatric)
Andrea S. Garrod, MD (Pediatric)
Brittany L. Wall, MD (Pediatric)
Radiology
Reza J. Daugherty, MD (Pediatric)
Rheumatology
Catherine A. Bingham, MD (Pediatric)
Aarat M. Patel, MD (Pediatric)
Surgery
Lily S. Cheng, MD (Pediatric)
Jeffrey W. Gander, MD (Pediatric)
Eugene D. McGahren, III, MD (Pediatric)
Urology
Sean T. Corbett, MD (Pediatric)
Nora G. Kern, MD (Pediatric)