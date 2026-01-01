Policies
Billing, Collection, & Financial Assistance
We're here to help you navigate your payment options for care.
We're committed to:
- Providing billing information before, during, and after medical visits
- Offering options like payment plans and financial aid
- Answering questions and resolving disputes with counselors, help desk staff, and an Ombuds
If you have unpaid bills, we won't:
- Force property sales
- Sell debt to 3rd parties
- Refuse medically necessary care
Billing, Collections, & Financial Assistance Policies at UVA Health
The Billing and Collections and Financial Assistance policies differ based on location.
Questions?
See our billing FAQs.
UVA Health University Medical Center (Charlottesville)
The Billing, Collections, & Financial Assistance Policy for the Charlottesville area in in these languages:
- English (PDF)
- Spanish (PDF)
- Amharic (PDF)
- Arabic (PDF)
- Bengali (PDF)
- Chinese (PDF)
- Farsi (PDF)
- K'iche (PDF)
- Korean (PDF)
- Mam (PDF)
- Punjabi (PDF)
- Tagalog (PDF)
- Urdu (PDF)
- Vietnamese (PDF)
The Financial Assistance Policy is included as part of the Billing, Collection, and Financial Assistance Policy for the Charlottesville area. These policies and documents provide the official and legal guidelines that govern how we give financial assistance across all UVA Health locations. The policies may different based on different locations. See the policy for more details.
Financial Assistance Plain Language Summary
The UVA Health Financial Assistance Plain Language Summary (PDF) applies to ALL UVA Health locations and is also included in all patient billing statements.
See the financial assistance plain-language summary in:
Culpeper, Haymarket, & Prince William
The Billing and Collections Policy and Financial Assistance Policy for the Culpeper, Haymarket and Prince William area is available in these languages: