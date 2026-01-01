Billing: FAQs

These Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) should help clarify UVA Health billing, collections, and financial assistance practices. If you have more questions after reviewing this FAQ list, please contact us at the number listed above.

See these special FAQs:

How do I pay my bill?

You have 3 options:

Pay online through MyChart

Pay by phone: 844.377.0846

844.377.0846 Pay by mail: I nclude the bottom portion of your statement in an envelope to

I nclude the bottom portion of your statement in an envelope to UVA Health

P.O. Box 743977

Atlanta, GA 30374

How does the billing process work?

You're responsible for paying your bill(s). We will bill your insurance company directly unless you give us different instructions. If a balance remains after we have settled with your insurance, you'll get a billing statement letting you know what you owe and the due date.

Can I view my bill online?

Yes. it's available online through MyChart. On MyChart, you can pay your bill, view past statements, check outstanding balances, set up payment plans, and sign up for paperless billing.

My bill lists "none" for insurance, and I have insurance. Can I update this?

Yes. Call the Patient Billing Office at 434.297.5416. When calling, please be sure to have your insurance card handy so you are able to provide:

Name of the insurance company Policy number Group number Where the claim should be mailed (the address of the insurance company) Name of the policy holder The relationship of the policy holder to the patient

I received a bill. What is the bill for?

Your bill may have charges for hospital services such as lab work, X-rays, outpatient surgery, observation care, or for your stay in the hospital. The bill might include certain non-physician services provided to you during a visit to your doctor’s office. Your bill would also include the services of any physicians or other licensed independent practitioners who were part of the care you received.

What happens if I don’t pay my bill?

In the absence of patient payment or arrangements for payment and in accordance with state law, our team will take the following steps:

Refer your case to the Virginia Debt Set-off program where what you owe is offset against money the state owes you. Money the state owes you could include state income tax refunds or refunds from DMV for overpayments. This means your tax refund may be used to pay your outstanding bill. Send your case to a collection agency and report it to credit bureaus. Initiate legal action for the money owed if the balance is greater than $1,000 and your household income is too high to qualify for financial aid. If UVA Health is successful in such a legal action, it could result in a lien against your property or a wage garnishment.

Does the hospital sell patient debt to third-party debt buyers?

UVA Health does not sell patient debt to third-party debt buyers. We may send your debt to a collection agency, but that agency is working on behalf of UVA Health to collect the amounts you owe.

Can I get any additional discounts on my bill?

UVA Health offers a Financial Assistance program that you may apply for. If approved, your balances may be eligible for additional discounts.

Who can help answer my financial assistance questions?

You may call the Patient Billing office at 434.297.5416 or visit one of the many Financial Counseling offices. The list of offices can be located Financial Assistance.

How can I get a cost estimate of hospital and physician services?

You can request a price estimate by creating an estimate yourself through MyChart - Patient Estimates or by completing the Online Estimate Form. You can also contact us at 434.243.7283 or by email.

How can I get my billing-related information released to specific parties?

Use this HIPAA-compliant form for patients (PDF). Signing it gives us permission to release billing-related information to specific parties. Once this form has been signed and completed, UVA Health can release the specified information to the person, business, or law firm as directed by the patient.

Will the hospital prevent me from receiving care if I have unpaid bills?

UVA Health provides needed medical care to all patients, regardless of their ability to pay. We will not refuse necessary medical treatment to a patient who has unpaid bills.