We're here to help you navigate your payment options for care.

We're committed to:

Providing billing information before, during, and after medical visits

Offering options like payment plans and financial aid

Answering questions and resolving disputes with counselors, help desk staff, and an Ombuds

If you have unpaid bills, we won't:

Force property sales

Sell debt to 3 rd parties

parties Refuse medically necessary care

Billing, Collections, & Financial Assistance Policies at UVA Health

The Billing and Collections and Financial Assistance policies differ based on location.

Questions?

See our billing FAQs.

UVA Health University Medical Center (Charlottesville)

The Billing, Collections, & Financial Assistance Policy for the Charlottesville area in in these languages:

The Financial Assistance Policy is included as part of the Billing, Collection, and Financial Assistance Policy for the Charlottesville area. These policies and documents provide the official and legal guidelines that govern how we give financial assistance across all UVA Health locations. The policies may different based on different locations. See the policy for more details.