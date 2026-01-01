Find breast cancer treatment tailored to your needs. We have options that preserve your body while saving your life.

At UVA Health, you'll find more expertise and knowledge than other regional programs. We've even earned special recognition.

Why Choose UVA Health for Breast Cancer Treatment

We care for each patient as an individual. The latest technology, medical and surgical expertise, and a variety of support services help you every step of the way. Our program offers a thorough treatment approach that you won’t find anywhere else in the region.

Breast Cancer Surgery

Breast cancer usually means surgery. Have your breasts treated with care. Our skilled experts both remove and rebuild breast tissue. Services include:

Medications

Our board-certified breast cancer doctors treat breast cancer with:

Chemo

Radiation

Immunotherapy

Hormones

Radiation

All types of radiation aren't the same. How it's given can make it more or less effective. At UVA, we have some of the most advanced technology you can find. And you can join clinical trials for faster results. Read more about radiation therapy.