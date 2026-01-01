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Midlife Health

woman consulting with doctor

As you age into your 40s, things change. Your hormones shift. The effects can drain you of your energy. You can't lose weight as easily as you once could. You might wonder if you'll ever feel back to your old self again.

You don't just have to suffer through it. At UVA Health, we can help you manage the impacts to your physical, emotional, and sexual health.  

Facing Middle Age With UVA Health Experts

At UVA Health, we have experts in midlife support. Our team works with other specialists to make sure you get the right care and support. We'll help you establish simple lifestyle routines to enhance your well being. And you can trust that you'll get the right screenings when you need them, depending on your age and risk.

Menopause symptoms can hit hard. Hormone therapies and antidepressant combinations can treat menopausal symptoms while preventing bone loss and cancer. We're at the leading edge of the field in customizing treatments that are both safe and effective.

    About Our Midlife Health Clinic

    Sleep problems, weight gain, hot flashes, lack of libido: Menopause can feel overwhelming.&nbsp;Let us help you manage how menopause effects your life.

    Tools to Handle Stress & Menopause

    Our specialists can help you find ways, including hormone replacement therapy (HRT), to manage:

    One Woman's Experience With Yoga as Medicine

    In middle age, stress increases your risk for a number of issues, including sexual dysfunction. Yoga, meditation, mindfulness and deep breathing can help. These therapies can exercise your heart and provide relief for hot flashes.

    Yoga can also lower blood pressure. Read this woman's story of avoiding blood pressure medication through medical yoga.

    Midlife Health Services

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