Primary Care
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Your primary care provider — or PCP — is your main healthcare provider for non-emergency situations.
UVA's primary care providers take care of the general healthcare needs of children, adults and seniors. We do regular check-ups, immunizations and screenings and provide care for illnesses and injuries. And we'll coordinate your care if you need to see a specialist for a more serious health issue.
Why Choose Primary Care at UVA Health?
When you choose UVA Health primary care, you don’t just get excellent care. You get personal attention for routine and basic healthcare needs at a location in your community.
Connected to Experts
If and when you need it, you're part of a top academic medical center. That means you have access to:
- Leading specialists
- The latest high-tech care
- Advanced treatments and clinical trials
- Expert second opinions
We also have specialists serving you, when you need:
- Specialty & regular prescriptions
- Genetic & routine blood tests
- State-of-the-art imaging & everyday X-rays
Care Specific to Your Story
Healthcare isn't just about sickness. It's about wellness for your whole life. Find services to support:
- Women's health
- Men's health
- Children
- Pregnancy & birth
- Midlife health
- Senior care
- Sports & athletes
- Gender & LGBTQ health
We strive to keep you healthy, inside and out, with prevention & wellness programs as well as numerous support services.
Find a Local Clinic
You can choose from locations throughout central and Northern Virginia.
What Type of Primary Care Should You Choose?
Primary care is for your everyday health and wellness needs. Some types of primary care have a specific focus:
- Family medicine: Primary care for the whole family
- Internal medicine: Primary care for adults
- Pediatricians: Primary care for children
- Geriatricians: Primary care for seniors
- Teen health: Primary care for adolescents
Learn about your clinic and virtual appointment options.
Primary Care
- Planning & Senior Care
As well as treating you when you're sick or injured, primary care providers help you plan for surgeries, manage mental health and take care of yourself as you age.
- Getting Ready to Play
Primary care providers take care of sports physicals and check-ups to make sure your child is ready for camp, school and fun.
- Prevention & Wellness
Primary care providers help you prevent and manage chronic diseases, like diabetes or heart disease, or work with you to increase and maintain a healthy, active lifestyle.