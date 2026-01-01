Scar Repair & Revision

Scars are a natural part of healing. When your skin is injured — from surgery, trauma, burns, acne, or skin cancer — your body forms scar tissue to repair the area.

Many scars fade over time. Others remain raised, thick, tight, discolored, or uncomfortable. Some affect movement. Others affect how you feel about your appearance.

At UVA Health, we evaluate scars carefully and recommend treatment options based on your goals, your health, and the type of scar you have. Our focus is improving function, comfort, and appearance — while keeping expectations realistic.

Types of Scars We Treat

Not all scars behave the same way. Treatment depends on the scar type.

Hypertrophic Scars

These scars are raised, red, and thick and can feel itchy or tender. They stay within the boundaries of the original injury.

Keloid Scars

Keloids grow beyond the original wound edges. They can continue to thicken over time and, similar to hypertrophic scars, can feel itchy or tender.

Contracted Scars

These scars tighten the skin. They are common after burns or other skin injuries and may limit movement, causing difficulties with normal daily activities.

Surgical Scars

Some surgical scars heal well. Others widen, thicken, or heal unevenly.

Burn Scars

Burn injuries can leave scars that change skin texture and flexibility, impacting appearance and daily function in some cases.

Traumatic Scars

Cuts, bites, and accidents can leave visible or irregular scars.

We also treat facial scars caused by acne or other skin conditions, scars after skin cancer removal, and scars that cause functional concerns.

Scar Treatments

Scar treatment depends on the scar’s size, location, age, and how it affects you.

Some scars improve with nonsurgical care. Others benefit from surgical revision.

Nonsurgical Scar Treatment

For certain scars, conservative treatment may help soften or flatten the area. Options may include:

Silicone gel or silicone sheets

Scar massage

Injectable treatments for thick scars

Laser treatments to improve texture, color, or thickness

If a scar remains thick, tight, painful, or noticeable despite conservative treatment, surgical revision may be needed.

Surgical Scar Revision

Scar revision surgery aims to improve the appearance or function of a scar. The goal is not to erase the scar — that’s not possible — but to make it less noticeable and more comfortable.

Surgical scar revision may:

Flatten or smooth a raised scar

Improve scar direction or alignment

Release tight or restrictive tissue

Improve contour or symmetry

We use several different techniques.

Scar Excision

The surgeon removes the old scar and carefully closes the area to create a thinner, smoother line.

Tissue Rearrangement

The surgeon repositions surrounding skin to reduce tension and improve flexibility.

Local Flap Reconstruction

Skin next to the scar is moved into the original scar’s location to reduce tension and improve flexibility.

Skin Grafting

In certain cases, healthy skin from another area may be used to repair a defect. Read about skin grafting.

Our surgeons select the approach based on the scar’s location and your goals.

What to Expect After Scar Revision

Most scar revision procedures are performed on an outpatient basis.

After surgery, you may experience:

Mild swelling

Bruising

Temporary redness

Scars continue to mature for several months. Redness gradually fades. Texture improves over time.

Good wound care is essential. We’ll provide clear instructions on cleaning, moisturizing, and protecting the area from sun exposure.

Protecting healing scars from the sun is critical. Sun exposure can darken scars and delay fading.

Realistic Expectations

Scar treatment improves scars, but it doesn’t make them disappear.

Every incision heals with a scar. Our goal is to create a scar that is:

Thinner

Softer

Less noticeable

Better aligned with natural skin lines

Healing varies from person to person. Some people form thicker scars more easily. Others heal with minimal scarring.

Improvement takes time. Patience during the healing process is important.

When to Seek Evaluation

You may benefit from an evaluation if your scar:

Feels tight or restricts movement

Causes pain or irritation

Continues to thicken or grow

Has changed in appearance

Affects your confidence or comfort

We also work closely with dermatology and oncology teams when scars result from skin cancer treatment, including Mohs surgery.

Scar Treatment as Part of Reconstructive Care

Scar revision may be part of a broader reconstructive plan. For example:

After skin cancer removal

After trauma or injury

After burns

Following prior surgery

In some cases, laser resurfacing or fat grafting may complement surgical revision to improve final results.

Schedule a Consultation

If you are concerned about a scar, we can help you understand your options. During your consultation, we will:

Examine the scar

Discuss your goals

Explain treatment options

Review expected outcomes

Our team will help you decide on the approach that best fits your needs. Read more about reconstructive surgery at UVA Health.