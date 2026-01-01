Scar Repair & Revision
Scars are a natural part of healing. When your skin is injured — from surgery, trauma, burns, acne, or skin cancer — your body forms scar tissue to repair the area.
Many scars fade over time. Others remain raised, thick, tight, discolored, or uncomfortable. Some affect movement. Others affect how you feel about your appearance.
At UVA Health, we evaluate scars carefully and recommend treatment options based on your goals, your health, and the type of scar you have. Our focus is improving function, comfort, and appearance — while keeping expectations realistic.
Types of Scars We Treat
Not all scars behave the same way. Treatment depends on the scar type.
Hypertrophic Scars
These scars are raised, red, and thick and can feel itchy or tender. They stay within the boundaries of the original injury.
Keloid Scars
Keloids grow beyond the original wound edges. They can continue to thicken over time and, similar to hypertrophic scars, can feel itchy or tender.
Contracted Scars
These scars tighten the skin. They are common after burns or other skin injuries and may limit movement, causing difficulties with normal daily activities.
Surgical Scars
Some surgical scars heal well. Others widen, thicken, or heal unevenly.
Burn Scars
Burn injuries can leave scars that change skin texture and flexibility, impacting appearance and daily function in some cases.
Traumatic Scars
Cuts, bites, and accidents can leave visible or irregular scars.
We also treat facial scars caused by acne or other skin conditions, scars after skin cancer removal, and scars that cause functional concerns.
Scar Treatments
Scar treatment depends on the scar’s size, location, age, and how it affects you.
Some scars improve with nonsurgical care. Others benefit from surgical revision.
Nonsurgical Scar Treatment
For certain scars, conservative treatment may help soften or flatten the area. Options may include:
- Silicone gel or silicone sheets
- Scar massage
- Injectable treatments for thick scars
- Laser treatments to improve texture, color, or thickness
If a scar remains thick, tight, painful, or noticeable despite conservative treatment, surgical revision may be needed.
Surgical Scar Revision
Scar revision surgery aims to improve the appearance or function of a scar. The goal is not to erase the scar — that’s not possible — but to make it less noticeable and more comfortable.
Surgical scar revision may:
- Flatten or smooth a raised scar
- Improve scar direction or alignment
- Release tight or restrictive tissue
- Improve contour or symmetry
We use several different techniques.
Scar Excision
The surgeon removes the old scar and carefully closes the area to create a thinner, smoother line.
Tissue Rearrangement
The surgeon repositions surrounding skin to reduce tension and improve flexibility.
Local Flap Reconstruction
Skin next to the scar is moved into the original scar’s location to reduce tension and improve flexibility.
Skin Grafting
In certain cases, healthy skin from another area may be used to repair a defect. Read about skin grafting.
Our surgeons select the approach based on the scar’s location and your goals.
What to Expect After Scar Revision
Most scar revision procedures are performed on an outpatient basis.
After surgery, you may experience:
- Mild swelling
- Bruising
- Temporary redness
Scars continue to mature for several months. Redness gradually fades. Texture improves over time.
Good wound care is essential. We’ll provide clear instructions on cleaning, moisturizing, and protecting the area from sun exposure.
Protecting healing scars from the sun is critical. Sun exposure can darken scars and delay fading.
Realistic Expectations
Scar treatment improves scars, but it doesn’t make them disappear.
Every incision heals with a scar. Our goal is to create a scar that is:
- Thinner
- Softer
- Less noticeable
- Better aligned with natural skin lines
Healing varies from person to person. Some people form thicker scars more easily. Others heal with minimal scarring.
Improvement takes time. Patience during the healing process is important.
When to Seek Evaluation
You may benefit from an evaluation if your scar:
- Feels tight or restricts movement
- Causes pain or irritation
- Continues to thicken or grow
- Has changed in appearance
- Affects your confidence or comfort
We also work closely with dermatology and oncology teams when scars result from skin cancer treatment, including Mohs surgery.
Scar Treatment as Part of Reconstructive Care
Scar revision may be part of a broader reconstructive plan. For example:
- After skin cancer removal
- After trauma or injury
- After burns
- Following prior surgery
In some cases, laser resurfacing or fat grafting may complement surgical revision to improve final results.
Schedule a Consultation
If you are concerned about a scar, we can help you understand your options. During your consultation, we will:
- Examine the scar
- Discuss your goals
- Explain treatment options
- Review expected outcomes
Our team will help you decide on the approach that best fits your needs. Read more about reconstructive surgery at UVA Health.