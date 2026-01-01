Facial paralysis — sometimes called facial palsy or facial nerve paralysis — happens when the facial nerve stops working properly. This nerve controls the muscles that allow you to smile, blink, and move your face. When it becomes damaged or inflamed, it can cause face drooping, weakness, or difficulty moving one side of the face.

Facial paralysis can affect both your appearance and how your face functions. You may have trouble blinking, speaking clearly, chewing food, or keeping food and liquids in your mouth. Some people also experience tight facial muscles, spasms, or abnormal movement called synkinesis. This usually happens when your face doesn’t heal completely after facial paralysis.

At UVA Health, our specialists diagnose and treat all types of facial paralysis in adults and children. We develop a treatment plan designed to improve how your face looks, feels, and functions.

Symptoms of Facial Paralysis

Facial paralysis usually affects one side of the face, but in rare cases, both sides can be affected. Symptoms can appear suddenly or develop gradually depending on the cause.

Common symptoms include:

Face drooping

Drooping mouth or uneven smile

Facial weakness or inability to move part of the face

Trouble closing one eye or blinking normally

Difficulty speaking or chewing

Drooling or trouble keeping food in your mouth

Facial twitching or spasms

Tight facial muscles or abnormal movements (synkinesis)

These symptoms may affect your ability to communicate, eat, and protect your eye from dryness or irritation. They can also make a big impact on your social life and affect your mood and self-esteem.

When Face Drooping Is an Emergency

Sudden face drooping can sometimes be a sign of stroke. Stroke is a medical emergency and requires immediate treatment.

Call 911 right away if you notice:

Sudden face drooping

Weakness or numbness in the arm or leg

Trouble speaking or understanding speech

Sudden vision changes

Severe headache or dizziness

Even if symptoms improve quickly, you should still seek emergency care. Prompt treatment can help prevent serious complications.

Causes of Facial Paralysis

Facial paralysis occurs when the facial nerve — also called the seventh cranial nerve — becomes injured, inflamed, or compressed.

Common causes include:

Bell’s palsy

Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Stroke

Infections, including Lyme disease

Tumors affecting the facial nerve

Injury or trauma

Complications from surgery

Neurologic conditions

Bell’s palsy is the most common cause of sudden facial paralysis. It often develops over one to two days and can cause face drooping, weakness, and difficulty closing the eye. Many people recover completely, but some continue to experience facial weakness or abnormal muscle movement such as synkinesis.

It’s important to rule out other serious causes of facial paralysis (stroke, tumors, or infection) before diagnosing Bell’s palsy. If you develop facial paralysis, please seek immediate care.

Some people are born with facial paralysis, while others develop it later in life.

How We Diagnose Facial Paralysis

Diagnosing facial paralysis begins with a careful evaluation of your facial movement and nerve function.

Your doctor may examine how well you can:

Smile

Raise your eyebrows

Close your eyes

Move your lips and cheeks

Your care team may also recommend tests such as:

MRI or CT scans to examine the facial nerve

Nerve tests that measure muscle and nerve function

Evaluation by multiple specialists

Because facial paralysis can have many possible causes, doctors work together to identify the underlying problem and recommend the most appropriate treatment.

Facial Paralysis Treatments

Treatment depends on the cause of facial paralysis, how long the nerve has been affected, and which parts of the face are involved. Some people recover on their own with medication alone. Others benefit from injections or physical therapy, while others may need surgery to restore facial movement or improve symmetry.

At UVA Health, we offer a range of treatments designed to improve facial function and help you regain confidence.