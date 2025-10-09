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Gender-Affirming Surgery

Everyone deserves to feel at ease in their own skin. For many transgender and gender-diverse people, this may include aligning their body with their gender identity. Gender-affirming surgery offers a variety of personalized procedures to support that process, delivered with compassion, respect, and a commitment to your safety and well-being.

Gender-Affirming Surgery at UVA Health

At UVA Health, you’ll get care from one of the leading providers of gender-affirming procedures in the region. You’ll find compassionate surgeons with expert skill. In our supportive, inclusive environment, we’ll work with you to identify your goals and address your fears and concerns.

Your journey through the gender affirmation can be deeply personal and life-changing. We’re here to help make the process as comfortable as possible. Our methods aim to minimize scars, pain, and recovery time. We work for results that will please and empower you.

Gender-Confirmation Surgery at UVA Health

At UVA Health, our transgender surgeons understand the importance of aligning your physical appearance with your gender identity. Plastic and reconstructive surgeon JT Stranix, MD, and urologist Sean Corbett, MD, discuss the commitment and care offered by UVA's transgender surgery specialists.

Gender-Affirming Procedures

Transgender surgery includes:

  • Top surgery
  • Bottom surgery
  • Facial surgery

In these procedures, we add or remove sex characteristics and features so that your physical appearance matches your gender identity. Top surgery removes or adds breasts. Bottom surgeries remove and construct genitalia. Facial plastic surgery adjusts and shapes the structure of your face to look more masculine or feminine.

Our expertise covers several options for both:

Read our gender-affirming surgery FAQs.

Patient Education Resources : Gender-Confirmation Surgery

March 16, 2026

11001 Spanish - ERAS Gender Affirming Surgery -- Phalloplasty

February 12, 2026

11001 - ERAS Gender Affirming Surgery -- Phalloplasty

October 9, 2025

06015 Spanish - Caring for your urinary catheter at home

Document Description: Information about care of a urinary (foley) catheter after discharge including infection prevention and prevention of urinary tract infections in Spanish.

October 9, 2025

06015 - Caring for your urinary catheter at home

Document Description: Information about care of a urinary (foley) catheter after discharge including infection prevention and prevention of urinary tract infections.

October 9, 2025

14300 Spanish - ERAS Gender Affirming Surgery - Vaginoplasty - Your Guide to Healing (Patient Handbook)

October 9, 2025

14300 - ERAS Gender Affirming Surgery - Vaginoplasty - Your Guide to Healing (Patient Handbook)

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