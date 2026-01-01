A skin graft is a surgical procedure that moves healthy skin from one area of your body to another area that needs repair. We most often use skin grafts after skin cancer removal, burns, trauma, or other wounds that cannot close on their own.

A skin graft helps protect the wound, support healing, and improve function and appearance.

Do I Need a Skin Graft?

You may need a skin graft if you have:

Skin cancer removed with Mohs surgery or excision

A large wound that cannot be closed with stitches

A burn injury

Trauma to the face or body

An area where skin has been lost due to infection

Some small wounds can heal naturally. Others need additional support to heal safely and evenly. A skin graft provides that coverage.

Types of Skin Grafts

We choose the type of graft based on the size, depth, and location of your wound.

Split-Thickness Skin Graft

This graft uses the top layer of skin and part of the layer beneath it. We often take it from the thigh or another area that heals well.

Split-thickness grafts are commonly used for:

Larger wounds

Burn injuries

Areas where flexibility matters

The donor site usually heals within a few weeks.

Full-Thickness Skin Graft

This graft uses both the outer and deeper layers of skin. It provides a better color and thickness match and is often used for visible areas like the face.

Full-thickness grafts are common for:

Facial reconstruction

Smaller but deeper defects

Areas where cosmetic appearance is important

Skin Graft After Skin Cancer

Skin grafts are often used after skin cancer removal, especially on the nose, ears, eyelids, or other delicate areas.

After Mohs surgery, your dermatologist confirms the cancer is fully removed. If the wound is too large to close with stitches, a reconstructive surgeon may use:

A skin graft

A local flap (moving nearby skin)

A more advanced reconstruction

We carefully balance healing, function, and appearance when planning your repair.

What Happens During a Skin Graft Procedure?

Most skin grafts are done as outpatient surgery. Depending on the size and location, we may use:

Local anesthesia

Sedation

General anesthesia

We remove healthy skin from a donor site and place it over the wound. The graft is secured with stitches and sometimes a protective dressing called a bolster.

The graft depends on blood flow from the wound to survive. Over the next few weeks, your body builds new blood supply into the graft.

Recovery After a Skin Graft

Healing requires careful wound care.

You may experience:

Swelling

Mild bruising

Temporary color difference

If a bolster dressing is placed, we usually remove it after about one week.

During healing:

Keep the area clean

Apply ointment as directed

Avoid picking or scrubbing

Protect the area from sun exposure

Sun protection is essential. Healing skin is especially sensitive and can darken permanently without sunscreen.

Most grafts settle and improve in appearance over several months.

Will a Skin Graft Leave a Scar?

All surgery leaves a scar. Our goal is to create a scar that blends as well as possible with your natural skin.

If needed, we may recommend treatments later such as:

Laser resurfacing

Scar revision

Steroid injections for raised scars

We focus on both healing and long-term appearance.

Skin Graft vs. Flap Reconstruction

A skin graft moves skin without its own blood supply. A local flap moves nearby skin while keeping its blood supply attached.

Flaps often provide better color and thickness match but require longer incisions. The right choice depends on the wound’s size and location.

We will review your options with you and explain why we recommend a specific approach.

Why Choose UVA Health for Skin Graft Surgery?

Our surgeons perform hundreds of reconstructive procedures each year. We work closely with dermatology, oncology, and wound care teams to coordinate treatment.