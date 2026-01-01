Having large breasts can cause daily pain, limit activity, and affect how you feel about your body.

Breast reduction surgery reduces and lifts the breasts. It can relieve physical discomfort and help you move more freely and comfortably.

Breast Reduction Surgery Benefits

Breast reduction may help you:

Reduce neck, shoulder, and back pain

Relieve rashes and skin irritation under the breasts

Improve posture and comfort

Make breasts more even in size and shape

Reduce enlarged nipples

Make exercise and daily movement easier

Expand clothing and bra options

Feel more confident in your body

After surgery, breasts are usually smaller, lighter, and lifted. Breast reduction scars are permanent, but they typically fade over time and are often easy to conceal.

Is Breast Reduction Surgery Right for Me?

You may be a good candidate for breast reduction surgery if you:

Have overly large breasts that cause pain or limit activity

Are at a healthy, stable weight

Have ongoing symptoms despite supportive bras or other treatments

Feel self-conscious or restricted by breast size

Your surgeon will consider your anatomy, health history, symptoms, and goals to help decide if breast reduction is right for you.

Breast Reduction for Men

Male breast reduction treats enlarged male breast tissue, a condition called gynecomastia. This condition can cause physical discomfort and emotional distress.

Breast reduction surgery for men can:

Create a flatter, firmer chest

Improve comfort during exercise

Help clothing fit better

Increase confidence when shirtless or wearing fitted shirts

Male breast reduction is often covered by insurance when gynecomastia causes medical symptoms.

How Breast Reduction Surgery Is Performed

Breast reduction is typically done as an outpatient surgery, meaning you go home the same day.

Depending on your needs, surgery is performed using either local anesthesia with IV sedation or general anesthesia.

During surgery, your plastic surgeon:

Removes excess breast tissue and fat

Repositions and reshapes the areolae when needed

Tightens the remaining skin

Closes incisions with sutures and surgical tape

Incision placement and technique are tailored to each patient to support healing and reduce visible scarring. Some patients may have drains placed to manage fluid after surgery.

Breast Reduction Surgery Recovery

It’s normal to have swelling, bruising, and temporary numbness in the breasts for the first few weeks. Pain is usually mild to moderate and can be managed with medication.

Breast Reduction Recovery Time

Most people can:

Return to non-strenuous work or school in 1–2 weeks

Resume jobs that don’t involve heavy lifting in 2–3 weeks

Gradually return to exercise as cleared by their surgeon

Breast reduction recovery varies by individual, but most patients notice steady improvement week by week. Scars continue to fade over several months to a year.

Breast Reduction Surgery Cost & Insurance

Breast reduction is often covered by insurance when it’s considered medically necessary. Coverage typically depends on:

Documented pain or physical symptoms

Prior treatments you’ve tried

The amount of tissue removed

Our team will help guide you through the insurance process.

Expert Care at UVA Health

Our surgeons provide compassionate, personalized care. From consultation through recovery, your care team is focused on comfort, safety, and results that support your quality of life. Read more about reconstructive surgery and cosmetic surgery at UVA Health.