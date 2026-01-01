Support Resources

Skip to main content

Support for Navigating Your Experience

These teams offer support for getting around, communicating, and managing logistics.

Disability Services 

Get accessibility support and learn how to designate a support person.

Language Services

Do you need an interpreter during an appointment? Or a translation of a document? Find out what's available to you, whatever language you speak, including ASL.

Security 

Our security teams act to protect the safety of everyone at the hospital.

Service Animals 

View our policies on service animals.

Spiritual Care 

Whatever your faith tradition, our hospital chaplains can provide compassionate presence. We also have chapels and quiet spaces for your use.

Social Workers

We're here to support you in a crisis and connect you to resources.

When Someone Dies 

If a loved one or family member dies in the hospital, we're here to help you manage the paperwork and all the details.

Support at the Hospital

Staying at the hospital or visiting a patient?

Specialized Resources

Access unique programs when you have specific needs.

For immigrant and refugee families, we provide care and support at the international clinic.

For senior citizens, we provide attentive geriatric care and support services.

For the LGBTQ+ community, we have affirming, informed options for LGBTQ+ healthcare, including transgender healthcare services.

Classes & Programs 

Bariatrics & Weight-Loss Surgery 

An online program guides you through what to expect and how to prepare for bariatric surgery

Joint Replacement Preparation 

Get the full picture of the procedure process and recovery through a joint replacement surgery orientation

Pregnancy & Birth Classes 

From breastfeeding support to hospital tours, we offer a range of free pre- and postnatal classes

Issues With Your Experience?

