Virtual Care
Quality healthcare by video and phone, wherever you are
Getting needed healthcare doesn't have to mean visiting a clinic. With virtual care at UVA Health, you can connect with a provider by video or phone, from home, work, or wherever you are in Virginia.
What Is Virtual Care?
Virtual care means seeing a healthcare provider online instead of in person. Using your phone, tablet, or computer, you can see a UVA Health provider face-to-face by video and get the care you need.
Virtual care works well for many health needs, including:
- Colds, flu, and minor illnesses
- Mental and behavioral health support
- Chronic disease management, like diabetes or high blood pressure
- Medication check-ins and prescription refills
- Follow-up care after a visit or procedure
- Preventive care and routine wellness visits
Some conditions do require an in-person visit. Your provider can help you decide what's right for your situation. If you’re having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to your nearest emergency room.
Your Virtual Care Options at UVA Health
We offer several ways to get care online. Find the option that's right for you.
- Virtual Visits
Many of our primary care and specialty providers offer video and phone visits as part of your new or ongoing care. It's a simple, convenient way to keep up with your health without coming in.Many of our primary care and specialty providers offer video and phone visits as part of your new or ongoing care. It's a simple, convenient way to keep up with your health without coming in. Find out if a virtual visit is an option for your next appointment by calling your clinic or sending a message through MyChart.
- Virtual Primary Care On Demand
Need to get primary care but can't get to a clinic, don't have one nearby, or don't have a primary care provider? Virtual Primary Care On Demand gives you fast, easy access to expert UVA Health primary care online, on your schedule. We can help with a wide range of common health needs, like preventive care, prescriptions, minor illnesses and injuries, mental health, and more, from wherever you are in Virginia.
- Telemedicine
Our Telemedicine team connects patients with specialists and care teams through secure video visits. This program brings UVA Health expertise to patients across Virginia, including those in rural areas without specialists nearby. If you’re a provider with a patient with highly specialized needs, reach out for Telemedicine support.
Why Choose Virtual Care at UVA Health?
Virtual care brings expert UVA Health primary care by video, on your schedule. If you can't get to a clinic, you can still:
Get the same expert UVA Health care from trusted providers.
- See a provider from home, work, or while traveling within Virginia.
- Save time and get back to your day faster.
Questions?
See our Virtual Visits FAQs or call 434.243.2500.
Emergency? Call 911
If you're having symptoms of a life-threatening condition, don't wait. Call 911 or go to your nearest ER. This includes symptoms of a heart attack or stroke, suicidal thoughts, severe injury, or trouble with breathing.