Getting needed healthcare doesn't have to mean visiting a clinic. With virtual care at UVA Health, you can connect with a provider by video or phone, from home, work, or wherever you are in Virginia.

What Is Virtual Care?

Virtual care means seeing a healthcare provider online instead of in person. Using your phone, tablet, or computer, you can see a UVA Health provider face-to-face by video and get the care you need.

Virtual care works well for many health needs, including:

Colds, flu, and minor illnesses

Mental and behavioral health support

Chronic disease management, like diabetes or high blood pressure

Medication check-ins and prescription refills

Follow-up care after a visit or procedure

Preventive care and routine wellness visits

Some conditions do require an in-person visit. Your provider can help you decide what's right for your situation. If you’re having a medical emergency, call 911 or go to your nearest emergency room.

Your Virtual Care Options at UVA Health

We offer several ways to get care online. Find the option that's right for you.