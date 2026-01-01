Cancer Support Services
Make an Appointment
For the Charlottesville area:
For Gainesville:
For Culpeper:
Our support teams offer a range of cancer support services to help you and your loved ones feel informed and as comfortable as possible.
Getting Started
You've just got a diagnosis. What now?
- Reach out to our cancer patient navigators
- Get a second opinion
- Prepare for your first appointment
- Get familiar with condition and treatment info
Support Groups & Programs
Groups & Classes
You don't have to go through this alone. Learn more about your condition, resources, and treatment insights. Take a class or join a support group.
Same-Day Clinic
If you need to see a provider right away, you can access same-day care.
Peer Support
You could also benefit from talking one-on-one with someone who's been there. Learn more about our peer support program.
Tobacco Treatment Program
Quitting tobacco use helps cancer patients thrive. We have a special tobacco treatment program.
Navigating a cancer diagnosis?
Whether you’re seeking a second opinion, exploring treatment options, or just beginning your cancer journey, we’re here to guide you with compassion and expertise.
Support for Families & Caregivers
Providing care and support to someone going through cancer takes a toll. It can burden even the most hardy person.
Find resources to help family and caregivers.
Support for Cancer Survivors
Even when your cancer has gone into remission or gone away for good, your life won't feel the same again. You'll still want to practice self care for mind, body, and spirit.
Learn about our special clinic for cancer survivors.
Genetics Counseling
No matter your diagnosis, finding out your genetic risk for cancer helps guide prevention and treatment. Find out why you could benefit from cancer genetics counseling.
- Support Groups
We offer support groups and programs for specific cancer types. Connect with others going through the same journey.
- Resource Connection
In our Learning Resource Center, we can help you get connected to services and research your condition.
- Cancer Stories & Resources
These resources provide up-to-date information and support, patient stories, and caregiver guides.