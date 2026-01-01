Visiting the Hospital

Visiting Hours

Charlottesville

You can visit a patient in the hospital:

24/7 at Charlottesville (see our Visitation Policy)

Overnight, all adult inpatients may only have one visitor from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.

Guidelines

Everyone visiting a patient (except pediatric care partners) must get a pass from the University Medical Center lobby information desk or the emergency room registration area. Care partners get a green wristband.

Visitor passes aren't required for pediatric care partners.

Visitor passes must be visible at all times. Visitors may not enter a patient room without a pass for that patient.

We may limit the number of visitors and care partners in a space at any time. Our care teams may make this decision based on clinical judgment, patient privacy, and space availability.

All visitors and care partners must clean their hands with hand sanitizer when entering and leaving patient rooms.

Culpeper, Haymarket, & Prince William

You can visit a patient in the hospital 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Designated Support Persons for People With Disabilities

If you're a patient with disabilities who requires a designated support person, they are allowed to accompany you during your admission for healthcare. For more information, see the rules for designated support persons.

If you're planning on visiting a patient and you're an adult whose disabilities make it such that you're unable to function independently, you must bring another adult with you for your support.

Bringing Your Child as a Visitor

In most cases, children can visit someone in the hospital. However, some areas, such as the behavioral health areas, have more restrictions. Call the hospital before you go to confirm.