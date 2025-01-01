Family Health & Medicine
Family medicine providers are unique. We treat patients through all stages of life. We focus on care for whole families — women, men, children, and seniors:
- Preventing and treating illness
- Managing chronic conditions
- Coordinating care provided by other specialists at UVA Health
Family medicine clinics offer mental wellness and behavioral health support, as well, to make sure you have access to the help you need.
Family Clinics Close to You
We have family medicine clinics throughout central Virginia, from Waynesboro to Louisa, from Culpeper to Forest Lakes, Stuarts Draft, Palmyra, and beyond. Find a clinic now.
Why UVA Health Family Medicine?
Visit a family doctor knowing that, when something serious happens, you have access to UVA Health's worldwide experts.
The Role of Genetics
You've filled out the forms before: You go to the doctor, and you're asked to check boxes about the health issues of your parents and grandparents.
There's a reason for that. Family health history plays a key role in your overall health and well-being. So if you have a serious health issue in your family, consider visiting a genetic counselor at one of our clinics:
- Pediatric Genetics Clinic
- Cardiovascular Genetics Clinic located at the Heart & Vascular Center
- Genetic counseling at UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center
Family Medicine Services
General Healthcare
- Checkups, medical exams, and physicals
- Care of illnesses and minor injuries
- Allergy care
- Immunizations
- Care of chronic health problems
- Medication management
- Diabetes and heart disease management
- Healthy lifestyle and nutrition counseling
- Pre-operative evaluation
- Minor emergencies
- CDL exams
- Hospital care for adults, children, and infants
Children & Teens
- Well-child checkups
- Growth and development assessments
- Sports, camp, school physicals
- School and behavior problems
- ADHD/ADD support
- Newborn care
- Lactation and breastfeeding help
Women's Health
- OB-GYN services
- Prenatal and post-partum care
- Pregnancy testing and counseling
- Contraception
Tests & Procedures
- Lab tests
- EKGs
- Pulmonary function tests
- Minor surgical procedures
- Hearing and vision screening
- Complex medical management
- Sports medicine evaluation
Some clinics also offer:
- Mammography
- Mild injuries and illnesses on a walk-in basis
- X-rays on-site
- Respiratory and sleep medicine
- Transgender support and care
- Family Stress Clinic
All family medicine clinics provide routine mental health support. This clinic offers in-depth counseling services for individuals, couples or families experiencing crisis, stress, and mental health issues.
- International Clinic
We provide comprehensive, culturally sensitive, high-quality healthcare to immigrant and refugee families who face the challenges of trauma recovery and language barriers.
- Integrative Medicine
Along with the normal range of health services provided by family medicine, the Primary and Specialty Care Clinic Pantops offers yoga, massage, acupuncture and nutrition guidance for the whole family.