Family Health & Medicine

Family medicine providers are unique. We treat patients through all stages of life. We focus on care for whole families — women, men, children, and seniors:

Preventing and treating illness

Managing chronic conditions

Coordinating care provided by other specialists at UVA Health

Family medicine clinics offer mental wellness and behavioral health support, as well, to make sure you have access to the help you need.

Family Clinics Close to You

We have family medicine clinics throughout central Virginia, from Waynesboro to Louisa, from Culpeper to Forest Lakes, Stuarts Draft, Palmyra, and beyond. Find a clinic now.

Why UVA Health Family Medicine?

Visit a family doctor knowing that, when something serious happens, you have access to UVA Health's worldwide experts.