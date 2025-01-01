Skip to main content

Family Health & Medicine

A man holding his son and sitting in a clinic room smiling at a doctor

Family medicine providers are unique. We treat patients through all stages of life. We focus on care for whole families — women, men, children, and seniors:

  • Preventing and treating illness 
  • Managing chronic conditions
  • Coordinating care provided by other specialists at UVA Health

Family medicine clinics offer mental wellness and behavioral health support, as well, to make sure you have access to the help you need. 

Family Clinics Close to You

We have family medicine clinics throughout central Virginia, from Waynesboro to Louisa, from Culpeper to Forest Lakes, Stuarts Draft, Palmyra, and beyond. Find a clinic now.

Why UVA Health Family Medicine?

Visit a family doctor knowing that, when something serious happens, you have access to UVA Health's worldwide experts.

The Role of Genetics

You've filled out the forms before: You go to the doctor, and you're asked to check boxes about the health issues of your parents and grandparents.

There's a reason for that. Family health history plays a key role in your overall health and well-being. So if you have a serious health issue in your family, consider visiting a genetic counselor at one of our clinics:

Family Medicine Services

General Healthcare

  • Checkups, medical exams, and physicals
  • Care of illnesses and minor injuries
  • Allergy care
  • Immunizations
  • Care of chronic health problems
  • Medication management
  • Diabetes and heart disease management
  • Healthy lifestyle and nutrition counseling
  • Pre-operative evaluation
  • Minor emergencies
  • CDL exams
  • Hospital care for adults, children, and infants

Children & Teens

  • Well-child checkups
  • Growth and development assessments
  • Sports, camp, school physicals
  • School and behavior problems
  • ADHD/ADD support
  • Newborn care
  • Lactation and breastfeeding help

Women's Health

  • OB-GYN services
  • Prenatal and post-partum care
  • Pregnancy testing and counseling
  • Contraception

Tests & Procedures

  • Lab tests
  • EKGs
  • Pulmonary function tests
  • Minor surgical procedures
  • Hearing and vision screening
  • Complex medical management
  • Sports medicine evaluation

Some clinics also offer:

