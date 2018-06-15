Making of Medicine
Common Brain Parasite Can Infect Your Immune Cells
January 6, 2026
The parasite that may already live in your brain can infect the very immune cells trying to destroy it, but new UVA Health research reveals how our bodies keep it under control. Continue Reading
Common Brain Parasite Can Infect Your Immune Cells
January 6, 2026
The parasite that may already live in your brain can infect the very immune cells trying to destroy it, but new UVA Health research reveals how our bodies keep it under control. Continue Reading
Newsroom
The latest news & discoveries from UVA Health
Explore updates on our research, patient care, innovations, leadership, and community impact.Latest News
Dive into the newest discoveries reshaping science and medicine
The Making of Medicine is University of Virginia School of Medicine's window into the future of medicine, where innovation and discovery take center stage. The blog spotlights groundbreaking research, bold biomedical breakthroughs, and emerging therapies being developed by our scientists, clinicians, and engineers.