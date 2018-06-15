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Making of Medicine

Tajie Harris at a microscope

The parasite that may already live in your brain can infect the very immune cells trying to destroy it, but new UVA Health research reveals how our bodies keep it under control. Continue Reading

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Explore updates on our research, patient care, innovations, leadership, and community impact. 

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Portrait of Christopher Kramer, MD

May 12, 2026

Major Heart Study to Improve Care for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Exterior photo of the Battle Building at UVA Health Children's.

May 11, 2026

Charlottesville Media Group to Host UVA Health Children’s Radiothon

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Mutating Covid 19 Cells

Dive into the newest discoveries reshaping science and medicine

The Making of Medicine is University of Virginia School of Medicine's window into the future of medicine, where innovation and discovery take center stage. The blog spotlights groundbreaking research, bold biomedical breakthroughs, and emerging therapies being developed by our scientists, clinicians, and engineers.