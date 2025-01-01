Do I Qualify for Financial Assistance?

Every patient has unique financial needs. We look at many things when deciding how much aid you qualify for.

If you need help paying your medical bills, our team will guide you through the financial aid process. We'll work with you to get you as much help as possible.

We use a sliding scale based on:

Assets - the total value of what you own, including bank and retirement accounts, home, car, etc.

- the total value of what you own, including bank and retirement accounts, home, car, etc. Income - how much money you make a year

- how much money you make a year Number of people in your household

How Much Help Can I Get?

If your household income is listed below and your assets are less than $50,000, you may qualify for financial aid. When calculating your assets, we won't include the value of your home or up to 3.99 acres of land for the home in which you reside, or your primary car.

Number of People in Household Household Income for 100% Discount Household Income for Partial Discount 1 $0 - $31,300 $31,301 - $62,600 2 $0 - $42,300 $42,301 - $84,600 3 $0 - $53,300 $53,301 - $106,600 4 $0 - $64,300 $64,301 - $128,600 5 $0 - $76,300 $76,301 - $150,600 6 $0 - $86,300 $86,301 - $172,600 7 $0 - $97,300 $97,301 - $194,600 8 $0 - $108,300 $108,301 - $216,600

If You Don’t Have Health Insurance

You qualify for a full discount if your assets are less than $50,000 and your income falls within the 100% column above.

You’ll qualify for some discount on hospital services, depending on your income and assets.

If you received emergency care, you may qualify for special financial aid.

If You Do Have Insurance

Anything you owe after insurance might qualify for a discount.

How Much Will I Pay?

To see how much aid you would qualify for, use this financial aid calculator.

You can also apply now for financial aid.

Questions?

Call us at 434.924.8718 or 866.320.9659.