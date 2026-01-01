Heart & Vascular Care

Exercise and diet study for those diagnosed with heart failure
The departments Kinesiology and Cardiology is looking for adults ages =40 who have been diagnosed with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction to participate in a research study. The purpose of the study is to evaluate the effect that 4 weeks of a diet and/or exercise intervention has on heart and vascular health as well as physical fitness. This study involves up to 14 visits over a 4 week period. Those in the diet intervention will work with a dietician and have 4 weeks of meals provided to them. Those in the exercise group will exercise 3 times a week for 4 weeks (12 visits lasting roughly an hour). You will undergo a stress test, echocardiogram, and blood pressure testing before and after the intervention. Study-related echocardiogram, stress test, vascular measures, food, and exercise sessions provided free of charge.