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Heart & Vascular Care

doctor and nurse

When you're choosing where to get heart care, you want to find the best. You only have one heart. You don't want to trust it to just anyone.

At UVA Health, our cardiologists and vascular surgeons offer the kind of deep training and experience you can count on. Our teams deliver on the promise of advanced medicine. We make sure you get the thorough, expert attention you deserve.

In fact, U.S. News & World Report has ranked 5 of our heart treatment services as "high-performing," which means they're among the best in the U.S.: 

Working Together for Heart Care Expertise

Years ago, UVA Health's heart team saw the need for a combined approach to treating patients to make sure they get the best possible care.

Conditions We Treat

Adult congenital heart disease

Aortic Center: Aorta & Artery Treatments

Cardiomyopathy Treatment

Coronary Artery Disease Care

Heart Failure

Cardiac Arrhythmia: Heart Rhythm Disorders

Heart Transplant

Heart Valve Disease Treatment

Vascular Disease

Heart Care That's Close & Unique to You

Convenient Heart Clinic Locations

You don't just have to visit us at the hospital. Make an appointment at other locations throughout Central Virginia, including clinics in Zion Crossroads, Fishersville, Culpeper, and Ivy. Find a location near you.

High-Tech Heart Devices

Implantable heart devices help us diagnose, manage, and treat your heart rhythm disorders and other heart conditions. Most of these heart devices require surgery to implant them.

In-Depth Genetic Testing

Over 1 million Americans have some form of an inherited heart or vascular disease. Genetic testing or cardiovascular screening is the first step in identifying and addressing inherited heart conditions. 

Need a Second Opinion?

A second opinion about your heart diagnosis helps you make choices about your care. We can back up your doctor's diagnosis or answer questions about your care plan.

Getting a second opinion doesn't mean you have to change doctors or hospitals. All it means is you have another medical professional reviewing your tests, images, and situation. They may either confirm what you already know or offer a different diagnosis or treatment.

Second opinions help you sure you have the right diagnosis and treatment plan. Contact us about getting a second opinion on your care.

Get to Know Your Heart & Arteries

How well do you know your heart? Your heart and arteries work together on the important job of delivering oxygen around your body. Get to know them in this quick primer from UVA Health.

Your Heart Keeps You Going.

You deserve the best prevention & care.

Heart & Vascular

Heart & Vascular Clinical Trials
Exercise and diet study for those diagnosed with heart failure

The departments Kinesiology and Cardiology is looking for adults ages =40 who have been diagnosed with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction to participate in a research study. The purpose of the study is to evaluate the effect that 4 weeks of a diet and/or exercise intervention has on heart and vascular health as well as physical fitness. This study involves up to 14 visits over a 4 week period. Those in the diet intervention will work with a dietician and have 4 weeks of meals provided to them. Those in the exercise group will exercise 3 times a week for 4 weeks (12 visits lasting roughly an hour). You will undergo a stress test, echocardiogram, and blood pressure testing before and after the intervention. Study-related echocardiogram, stress test, vascular measures, food, and exercise sessions provided free of charge.

Research study for adults 65 and older with Heart Failure invited to be in an exercise study

The department of Kinesiology seeks adults ages 65 and older with Heart Failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) for a research study. The purpose of the study is to determine whether performing a hybrid Cardio-resistance training program (PRIME) results in better health outcomes than the traditional exercise training program used with individuals with heart failure. Exercise training is a proven therapy for prolonging both lifespan and health-span in individuals with HFrEF. You may be eligible for this study if: - You are 65 years and older - Have been diagnosed with Heart Failure with Reduced Ejection Fraction (HFrEF) - Are willing to participate in supervised exercise for 12 weeks. The study involves exercise sessions (biking and lifting weights), blood draws, non-invasive cardiovascular tests, functional fitness tests, questionnaires, and optional muscle biopsies. You will be asked to participate in exercise for a total of 45-48 exercise sessions each lasting around 1 hour over a period of 12 weeks. Total study duration lasts 10 months. Study-related testing are provided at no cost.

CDT research study for individuals with Type 1 Diabetes to study the cardiovascular effects using the Tandem t:slim insulin pump with Control-IQ Technology

The University of Virginia Center for Diabetes Technology is seeking adults 18-40 years old diagnosed with type 1 diabetes for a research study. The purpose of this study is to examine the cardiovascular effects while using the artificial pancreas (AP) technology. This study will examine cardiovascular effects to your heart while using the artificial pancreas (AP) technology. The AP technology is a system of devices that closely mimics the glucose regulating function of a healthy pancreas. It includes an insulin pump and a continuous glucose monitor (CGM). In this study, we will use the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Tandem t:slim insulin pump with Control-IQ Technology and the FDA approved Dexcom G6 CGM. This study will research if the changes in your blood glucose levels will be reduced and, therefore, reduce some of the cardiovascular biomarkers that represent harmful effects while using the AP. A biomarker is a biological molecule found in blood. If you participate in this study: • you may be asked to wear a Tandem t:slim insulin pump with Control-IQ Technology and a CGM for up to 12 weeks or you will be asked to wear only a CGM for 12 weeks. • you will be asked to provide blood samples taken to measure your heart functioning at five different time points in the study. These blood draws will take about 15 minutes to complete. • You will be asked to complete cardiac testing at two different times in the study. This testing will take less than an hour to complete. The blood samples, cardiac testing, insulin pump supplies and CGM supplies are provided at no-cost. You will need to provide your own insulin.

View All Clinical Trials
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Keeping the Beat for Our Patients

At UVA Heart and Vascular Center, we strive to give you the best heart healthcare possible. That means continuously working to better understand the causes of heart and vascular disease and pushing for new and better treatments for our patients. Your gift can help.