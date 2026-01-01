PGY2 Internal Medicine Pharmacy Residency
Program Overview
PGY2 residency programs build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency training to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives for advanced practice areas. Residents who successfully complete PGY2 residency programs are prepared for advanced patient care or other specialized positions, and board certification in the advanced practice area, if available.
Number of positions:
1
How to apply:
|Application Requirements
Program information:
Biographies
Applicant Resources
2027-2028 Information Sessions: TBD
Program Director/Contact Person:
Jennifer Walters, PharmD, BCPS
PGY2 Internal Medicine Pharmacy Residents
From left: Matt Armstrong, Mackenna Boone, Jennifer Walters (RPD), Dakota Rorie, Mateo Pelja Photo credit: Andrew Richards