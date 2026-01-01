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PGY2 Internal Medicine Pharmacy Residency

Program Overview

PGY2 residency programs build upon Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) education and PGY1 pharmacy residency training to develop pharmacist practitioners with knowledge, skills, and abilities as defined in the educational competency areas, goals, and objectives for advanced practice areas. Residents who successfully complete PGY2 residency programs are prepared for advanced patient care or other specialized positions, and board certification in the advanced practice area, if available.

Number of positions:

1

How to apply:

Application Requirements

Program information:

Program Overview

Sample Schedules

Biographies

Current Residents
Preceptors
Residency Program Director

Applicant Resources

2027-2028 Information Sessions: TBD

Program Director/Contact Person:
Jennifer Walters, PharmD, BCPS

The Internal Medicine Pharmacy residents at UVA Health's Pharmacy Residency Program

PGY2 Internal Medicine Pharmacy Residents

From left: Matt Armstrong, Mackenna Boone, Jennifer Walters (RPD), Dakota Rorie, Mateo Pelja Photo credit: Andrew Richards

Pharmacy Residency Programs