Program Overview

The PGY2-Pharmacy Informatics Residency program is designed to offer a unique, hands-on, in-depth experience in both the acute care and ambulatory settings. Focus is placed on automation, electronic health records, and interdisciplinary committee experience. Advanced vendor training in areas of interest is encouraged during the residency.

Applicant Resources

2027-2028 Information Sessions: TBD

Program Director/Contact Person:

James Fiebert, PharmD, CPHIMS

Assistant Program Director:

Michelle Ha, PharmD