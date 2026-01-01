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PGY2 Pharmacy Informatics Residency

Program Overview

The PGY2-Pharmacy Informatics Residency program is designed to offer a unique, hands-on, in-depth experience in both the acute care and ambulatory settings. Focus is placed on automation, electronic health records, and interdisciplinary committee experience. Advanced vendor training in areas of interest is encouraged during the residency.

Number of positions:

1

How to apply:

Application Requirements

Rotation Schedule:

PGY2 Informatics Schedule

Program information:

Program Overview

Applicant Resources

2027-2028 Information Sessions: TBD

Program Director/Contact Person:
James Fiebert, PharmD, CPHIMS

Assistant Program Director:
Michelle Ha, PharmD

3 PGY2 Pharmacy informatics smile in front of the historic rotunda on UVA grounds

PGY2 Pharmacy Informatics Residents

From left: James Fiebert (RPD), Ysabell Ong, Michelle Ha (Assistant RPD) Photo credit: Hayley Spear

Pharmacy Residency Programs