PGY2 Pharmacy Informatics Residency
Program Overview
The PGY2-Pharmacy Informatics Residency program is designed to offer a unique, hands-on, in-depth experience in both the acute care and ambulatory settings. Focus is placed on automation, electronic health records, and interdisciplinary committee experience. Advanced vendor training in areas of interest is encouraged during the residency.
Number of positions:
1
How to apply:
|Application Requirements
Rotation Schedule:
|PGY2 Informatics Schedule
Program information:
|Program Overview
Applicant Resources
2027-2028 Information Sessions: TBD
Program Director/Contact Person:
James Fiebert, PharmD, CPHIMS
Assistant Program Director:
Michelle Ha, PharmD
PGY2 Pharmacy Informatics Residents
From left: James Fiebert (RPD), Ysabell Ong, Michelle Ha (Assistant RPD) Photo credit: Hayley Spear