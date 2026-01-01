Current Pharmacy Residents
PGY1 Pharmacy Residents
Emma Covington, PharmD
Dr. Covington is originally from Augusta, GA and is a 2025 graduate from the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy. Her professional interests include pediatrics and critical care. This year, she will be completing a longitudinal quality improvement project on sedation wean protocols for pediatric patients. In her free time, Emma enjoys reading, trying new restaurants, and hiking.
Leah Dykstra, PharmD
Dr. Dykstra is originally from Andover, New Jersey and is a 2025 graduate from West Virginia University School of Pharmacy. Her professional interests include internal medicine, cardiology, global health, and academia. This year, she will be completing a longitudinal research project evaluating serotonergic medications prior to cardiac transplant and methylene blue administration for vasoplegia syndrome. In her free time, Leah enjoys running, biking, traveling, and watching YouTube videos about random geography facts.
Catherine Herman, PharmD
Dr. Herman is originally from Winston-Salem, NC and is a 2025 graduate from the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy. Her professional interests include critical care and ambulatory care. This year, she will complete a longitudinal research project examining the impact of reported beta-lactam allergies on antibiotic selection and timing for surgical antimicrobial prophylaxis. Outside of pharmacy, Catherine enjoys trying new wineries and breweries, watching college football, going on long walks, and spending time with friends (and her cat, Max).
Brandon Ho, PharmD
Dr. Ho is originally from Hampton, Virginia and is a 2025 graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy. His professional interests include emergency medicine and critical care. This year, He will be completing a longitudinal research project comparing intravenous and subcutaneous administration of enoxaparin in the pediatric and neonatal population. In his free time, Brandon enjoys playing video games, brewery-hopping, and fruit-picking at various orchards.
Kyndal Lemelin, PharmD
Dr. Lemelin is originally from Kannapolis, NC and is a 2025 graduate from THE Ohio State University College of Pharmacy. Her professional interests include ambulatory care, critical care, and solid organ transplant. This year, she will be completing a longitudinal quality improvement project addressing institutional management of bone health in patients who have received a lung transplant. In her free time, Kyndal enjoys reading, wining and dining around Charlottesville with her new besties (her fab coresidents) and showing anyone who gives her the chance 17 pictures of her dog, Yeti.
Emilia Pieta, PharmD
Dr. Pieta is originally from Park Ridge, IL and went to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for undergrad. She is a 2025 graduate from the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of pharmacy, and her professional interests include critical care and pediatrics. This year, she will be completing a research project evaluating the safety and efficacy of propofol dosing in obese ICU patients. In her free time, Emilia enjoys running, FaceTiming friends and family, hiking, and spending time with her dog, Armani.
Savannah Savage, PharmD
Dr. Savage is originally from Cleveland, Ohio and is a 2025 graduate from The University of Cincinnati. Her professional interests include critical care and solid organ transplant. This year, she will be completing a longitudinal research project evaluating induction immunosuppression in liver transplant. In her free time, Savannah enjoys lifting weights, exploring different hiking trails, and watching the sunset.
Lauren Yates, PharmD
Dr. Yates is originally from Piscataway, NJ and is a 2025 graduate from University of Michigan College of Pharmacy. Her professional interests include oncology, critical care, and infectious disease. This year, she will be completing a longitudinal research project on evaluating the safety of AUC versus trough-based dosing for vancomycin in the home healthcare setting. In her free time, Lauren enjoys cooking, trying new wineries, watching reality TV, and hanging out with coresidents!
PGY1 Pharmacy/ PGY2 HSPAL Residents
Joshua Mercure, PharmD, MS
Dr. Mercure is originally from Colchester, Vermont and is a 2025 graduate from MCPHS University in Boston. His professional interests include infusion management, pharmacy operations, and formulary management with clinical interests including infectious diseases and solid organ transplant. This year, he will start a Master of Science program in Health Administration and complete a research project evaluating the impact of medication dispense tracking. In his free time, Josh enjoys farmer's markets, live music, and sampling local restaurants, breweries, and coffee shops.
PGY1 Community-Based Pharmacy Residents
Justin Chan, PharmD
Dr. Chan is originally from Bayside, NY, and is a 2025 graduate from St. John’s University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. This year, he will be completing a longitudinal research project evaluating whether dual involvement of pharmacists and nurse care coordinators in Chronic Care Management leads to better clinical outcomes in diabetic patients. His professional interests include ambulatory care, geriatrics, and transitions of care. In his free time, he enjoys baking, hiking, swimming, spending time with family and friends, and watching the newest Netflix shows.
PGY2 Ambulatory Care Residents
Avery Salcedo, PharmD
Dr. Salcedo is the current PGY2 in Ambulatory Care and completed her PGY1 residency training with Virginia Commonwealth University and Kroger Health in Roanoke, VA. She is originally from Narragansett, Rhode Island, and earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Rhode Island in 2024. Her professional interests include cardiology, endocrine disorders, and women’s health. This year, she is conducting a longitudinal research project evaluating blood pressure outcomes in patients transitioning to long-acting antihypertensive medications. Outside of pharmacy, she enjoys longboarding, relaxing at the beach, and discovering new coffee spots.
PGY2 Cardiology Pharmacy Residents
Rachael Kral, PharmD
Dr. Kral is the current PGY2 in Cardiology and completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at UVA Health. She is from Versailles, KY and is a 2024 graduate from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy. Her professional interests include advanced heart failure and heart transplant. This year, she will complete a research project characterizing the institutional, pharmacist-led heart failure GDMT titration clinic, and a quality improvement project focused on optimizing immunizations in patients listed for heart transplant. In her free time, she enjoys reading, exploring wineries, and spending time outside with her dog, Poppy.
PGY2 Critical Care Pharmacy Residents
Kendal Newman, PharmD
Dr. Newman is the current PGY2 Critical Care Pharmacy Resident and completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at UVA Health. She is originally from Eldridge, IA and is a 2024 graduate of the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. Her professional interests include anticoagulation, shock management, emergency response, and academia. This year, she will be completing a longitudinal research project and a quality improvement project evaluating the safety of peripheral vasopressin administration. In her free time, Kendal enjoys running, going for walks, trying new restaurants and wineries, watching sports, traveling, and spending time with friends and family.
PGY2 HSPAL Residents
Farehaa Hussain, PharmD
Dr. Hussain is originally from Greer, South Carolina and is a 2024 graduate from the University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy. This year, she will continue his PGY2 in Health System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership, with professional interests in clinical operations and education. This year, she will be completing a quality improvement on increasing capture rate of medication histories primarily in the emergency department. In her free time, she enjoys reading, hiking, exercising, exploring new areas, and watching New Girl.
PGY2 Emergency Medicine Residents
Reanna Jereb, PharmD
Dr. Jereb is the current PGY2 in Emergency Medicine and completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at UCHealth Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, CO. She is from Rock Springs, WY and is a 2024 graduate of the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy. Her professional interests include trauma, toxicology, and resuscitation. This year she will be completing a longitudinal quality improvement project on optimizing the alcohol withdrawal management pathway. In her free time, she enjoys running, hiking, CrossFit, and obsessively scrolling through photos of her dog niece Zion.
PGY2 Pharmacy Informatics
Ysabell Ong, PharmD
Dr. Ong is the current PGY2 Pharmacy Informatics resident and completed her PGY1 Pharmacy residency at MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center. She is originally from Edgewood, Maryland and is a 2024 graduate from Notre Dame of Maryland University School of Pharmacy. Her professional interests include clinical decision support and data analytics. This year, she will be completing a longitudinal quality improvement project on enhancing intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) ordering. In her free time, Ysabell enjoys playing video games with friends, snowboarding, skateboarding, and collecting trading cards.
PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy Residents
Maxwell Herbert, PharmD
Dr. Maxwell Herbert is a current PGY2 Oncology resident and completed his PGY1 Pharmacy residency at UVA Health. He is originally from Brentwood, CA and is a 2024 graduate from the University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy in Denver, Colorado. His professional interests include malignant hematology, bone marrow transplant, and pediatric oncology. The lymphoma clinic is his longitudinal clinic! This year, he will be completing a research project on the assessment of atropine dosing for irinotecan induced cholinergic adverse effects and a quality improvement project on investigating IV tacrolimus level aberrations in bone marrow transplant care. In his free time, Max enjoys cooking, fitness, hiking, movies and board games.
Lisa Trinh, PharmD
Dr. Trinh is a current PGY2 in Oncology and completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at Inova Fairfax Medical Campus. She is originally from Norfolk, Virginia and is a 2024 graduate from the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy. Her professional interests include the management of solid tumors, malignant hematology, and cellular therapy. This year, she will complete a longitudinal research project assessing anticoagulation holds and restarts on the inpatient oncology service, and a quality improvement project on improving communication of tacrolimus doses through transitions of care in allogeneic stem cell transplant patients. In her free time, Lisa enjoys spending time with family and friends, exploring new places, reading, and learning about bees.
PGY2 Pediatric Pharmacy
Beth Kernodle, PharmD
Dr. Kernodle is originally from Goose Creek, SC and is a 2024 graduate from University of South Carolina College of Pharmacy. Her professional interests include General Pediatrics and Pediatric Hematology/Oncology. This year, she will be completing a research project assessing the utility of follow-up blood cultures in pediatric patients with Gram-negative bacteremia. In her free time, Beth enjoys watching NASCAR and F1, cheering for the Gamecocks, and exploring new breweries/wineries around Charlottesville. She has two sweet, sweet pets: Tippy Sue, a lab mix, and Santiago, a typical domestic shorthair cat.
PGY2 Solid Organ Transplant Pharmacy Residents
Sydney Roussel, PharmD
Dr. Roussel is originally from Vienna, Virginia and is a 2024 graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy. Her professional interests include, patient education, transplant immunology and infectious disease in transplant. This year, she will be completing a longitudinal research project, evaluating the use of universal screening and prophylaxis of ureaplasma and mycoplasma in lung transplant patients. In her free time, Sydney enjoys hiking, playing pickleball, attending concerts, and trying new restaurants.