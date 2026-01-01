Current Pharmacy Residents

PGY2 Oncology Pharmacy Residents

Maxwell Herbert, PharmD

Dr. Maxwell Herbert is a current PGY2 Oncology resident and completed his PGY1 Pharmacy residency at UVA Health. He is originally from Brentwood, CA and is a 2024 graduate from the University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy in Denver, Colorado. His professional interests include malignant hematology, bone marrow transplant, and pediatric oncology. The lymphoma clinic is his longitudinal clinic! This year, he will be completing a research project on the assessment of atropine dosing for irinotecan induced cholinergic adverse effects and a quality improvement project on investigating IV tacrolimus level aberrations in bone marrow transplant care. In his free time, Max enjoys cooking, fitness, hiking, movies and board games.

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Lisa Trinh, PharmD

Dr. Trinh is a current PGY2 in Oncology and completed her PGY1 Pharmacy Residency at Inova Fairfax Medical Campus. She is originally from Norfolk, Virginia and is a 2024 graduate from the University of North Carolina Eshelman School of Pharmacy. Her professional interests include the management of solid tumors, malignant hematology, and cellular therapy. This year, she will complete a longitudinal research project assessing anticoagulation holds and restarts on the inpatient oncology service, and a quality improvement project on improving communication of tacrolimus doses through transitions of care in allogeneic stem cell transplant patients. In her free time, Lisa enjoys spending time with family and friends, exploring new places, reading, and learning about bees.

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