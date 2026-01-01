Pharmacy Residency Leadership

Jennifer Walters, PharmD, BCPS

Doctor of Pharmacy from Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy in 2018. She completed her post-graduate training as a PGY1 Pharmacy resident in 2019 and a PGY2 Internal Medicine pharmacy resident in 2020 at VCU Health System. Her professional interests include internal medicine, classical hematology, infectious diseases, and hepatology. She joined the UVA Health pharmacy team in 2020 after completing her residencies and has been an integral member of the department since then.

Dr. Walters is the Lead Pharmacist for the Internal Medicine pharmacy team and Director of the PGY2 Internal Medicine Pharmacy Residency program. She received her Bachelor of Science degrees in Biology and Psychology from Virginia Tech in 2007 and her