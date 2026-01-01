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PGY2 Critical Care Pharmacy Residency

Program Overview

This residency provides opportunities for clinical pharmacy practice in a variety of adult intensive care units, the emergency department, and the pediatric intensive care unit in a large academic medical center.  Additionally, we are a training site for schools of pharmacy and offer opportunities to assist in the precepting of both students and PGY1 residents.

Number of positions:

1

How to apply:

Application Requirements

Program information:

Program Overview

Biographies:

Current Residents

Program Director and Preceptors

Program Director/Contact Person
Rebecca Hockman, PharmD, BCPS, BCCCP

Assistant Program Director
David Volles, PharmD, BCCCP

Pharmacy Residency Programs