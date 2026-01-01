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PGY2 Emergency Medicine Pharmacy Residency

Program Overview

Number of positions:

1

How to apply:

Application Requirements

Application Deadline:

Information Sessions:

Last year's recording can be accessed here

Rotation Schedule:

PGY2 Schedule

Program information:

Program Overview

Biographies:

Current Residents

Preceptors

Program Director/Contact Person
Derek Burden, PharmD, BCEMP
(434) 465-0740

Assistant Program Director
John Witucki, PharmD, BCCCP
 

Recording of PGY2 Emergency Pharmacy Information Session

You can watch last year's information session for more details about our PGY2 Emergency Pharmacy Residency.

Pharmacy Residency Programs