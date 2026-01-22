What Do You Need to Know About Catheters?

Catheters aren’t the most glamorous topic. But they play a key role in healthcare for millions of patients every day.

It’s normal to feel nervous or wonder when you hear the word “catheter.” But if you or a loved one have been told you’ll need one, don’t let it scare you. Catheters are commonly used throughout all kinds of healthcare settings. While they might sound painful, most people find them much easier to deal with than they imagined.

In the most basic sense, catheters are just thin tubes. They allow fluid to either go into or leave your body, or we can use them to bring tiny tools into your body for observation or to treat conditions. There are a number of catheters for a number of different jobs, but all are designed to help patients recover faster, feel more comfortable, and manage long-term care with greater ease.

How Do We Use Catheters? Types of Catheters

IV

The most widely used catheter (though not always recognized as one) is the intravenous (IV) catheter, usually inserted into a vein in the hand or arm.

IVs bring medication, fluids, and nutrition straight into your bloodstream. They’re also used for blood transfusions. IV catheters are vital if someone can't or it isn't safe for them (because of their condition), to eat, drink, or take medication by mouth.

Central Lines

Central venous catheters are used when we need frequent or long-term access to a patient’s bloodstream. That might include if you need many rounds of antibiotics, intravenous nutrition, or chemotherapy.

Also known as a “central line,” these catheters are inserted into a larger vein in the neck, chest, or groin.

Epidurals

Epidural catheters are inserted through the skin in your back to get into your spine (specifically, into the epidural space in the spinal canal).

They’re well known for relieving the pain associated with childbirth: estimates suggest 60-70% of women get an epidural during labor and delivery. Epidurals are also used to relieve pain in knee, hip, back, abdominal, gynecologic, and prostate surgery.

Short-Term Dialysis

In some cases, they’re used for short-term dialysis. Blood is taken out of the body via a catheter, filtered through a special machine to remove waste (a dialysis machine), and the newly cleaned blood is returned to the body via a second catheter.