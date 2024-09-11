Heart Feeling Out of Sync? Heart Ablation Could Turn Your Beat Around
Does your heart ever race, skip a beat, or flutter? In most cases, it’s harmless. But millions of Americans do get dangerous heart arrhythmias: uneven heartbeats that happen when your heart’s electrical system isn’t working the way it should. You could also have arrhythmias without feeling any symptoms. They're sometimes found during a routine exam.
What can you do to fix a dangerous arrhythmia? A heart ablation procedure could be the answer. Ablation of the heart changes how the electrical signals move through it.
“Living with an arrhythmia can be challenging. Because they’re unpredictrable, arrythmias can cause anxiety, stress, and affect your overall well-being," says Maheswari Murugesan, ACNP, MSN, RN, an acute care nurse practitioner and heart disease specialist at UVA Health.
Read on to see:
- Why you might need a heart ablation
- Who should have an ablation
- Types of ablation procedures
What Is Ablation of the Heart?
Heart ablation, also called cardiac ablation, uses heat or cold to make tiny scars on your heart. These scars block or change faulty electrical signals that cause uneven heartbeats. That can restore your heart’s normal beat.
Some arrhythmias make your risk for stroke, heart failure, and cardiac arrest higher. Having an ablation also lowers these risks and reduces or stops symptoms like:
- Trouble breathing
- Heart palpitations
- Fatigue
- Dizziness
- Chest pain
Arrhythmias aren't the only problems that can put your heart out of whack. Read about the types of heart disease.
Ablation treats different types of arrhythmias:
- Atrial fibrillation, or Afib
- Atrial flutter
- Supraventricular tachycardia (SVT)
- Ventricular tachycardia (VT)
Who Needs a Heart Ablation?
Medication is often the first thing doctors try to treat an arrhythmia.
But sometimes, the medicine doesn't work well or you may have side effects. If that's the case, an ablation might be the right choice for treatment. You also may need an ablation if:
- You’re at risk for sudden cardiac arrest or other conditions
- You don’t want to take medications due to long-term side effects
