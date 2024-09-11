Heart Feeling Out of Sync? Heart Ablation Could Turn Your Beat Around

Does your heart ever race, skip a beat, or flutter? In most cases, it’s harmless. But millions of Americans do get dangerous heart arrhythmias: uneven heartbeats that happen when your heart’s electrical system isn’t working the way it should. You could also have arrhythmias without feeling any symptoms. They're sometimes found during a routine exam.

What can you do to fix a dangerous arrhythmia? A heart ablation procedure could be the answer. Ablation of the heart changes how the electrical signals move through it.

“Living with an arrhythmia can be challenging. Because they’re unpredictrable, arrythmias can cause anxiety, stress, and affect your overall well-being," says Maheswari Murugesan, ACNP, MSN, RN, an acute care nurse practitioner and heart disease specialist at UVA Health.

Read on to see:

Why you might need a heart ablation

Who should have an ablation

Types of ablation procedures

What Is Ablation of the Heart?

Heart ablation, also called cardiac ablation, uses heat or cold to make tiny scars on your heart. These scars block or change faulty electrical signals that cause uneven heartbeats. That can restore your heart’s normal beat.

Some arrhythmias make your risk for stroke, heart failure, and cardiac arrest higher. Having an ablation also lowers these risks and reduces or stops symptoms like:

Trouble breathing

Heart palpitations

Fatigue

Dizziness

Chest pain

Ablation treats different types of arrhythmias:

Who Needs a Heart Ablation?

Medication is often the first thing doctors try to treat an arrhythmia.

But sometimes, the medicine doesn't work well or you may have side effects. If that's the case, an ablation might be the right choice for treatment. You also may need an ablation if: