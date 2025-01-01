Chemotherapy drugs kill cancer cells by preventing them from growing and dividing. But because healthy cells also create new cells, chemotherapy can harm them, too. This is what causes many of the side effects to chemotherapy treatment.

What Can Chemotherapy Do?

Chemotherapy can treat many different cancers. It can work in your body to:

Cure your cancer

Control the growth and spread of the cancer

Bring relief to cancer symptoms

We use chemotherapy:

Before surgery, to shrink a tumor (neoadjuvant therapy)

After surgery (adjuvant therapy)

By itself

Before other treatments

In combination with other drugs

The Pros & Cons of Chemo

Chemo travels throughout your whole body. This has both positive and negative effects:

The positive side: Chemo can reach and kill cancer cells growing in different parts of your body

The downside: Chemo can kill healthy cells, too

Your doctor will need to weigh these factors when choosing your treatment.

How Do You Get Chemo?

Usually, you get chemo drugs through an IV. Also called infusion therapy, we insert a soft tube, or catheter, through a large vein.

You can also get chemo:

By swallowing a pill or liquid

Via injections in muscle or under skin

Applied to your skin

IV Infusion

You can get chemo at an infusion center, hospital, or at home. Treatment can take from several minutes to hours. Sometimes we can use a small pump that gives a continuous infusion of medicine over several days or weeks.

Some chemo drugs can’t go through a regular IV. If so, you'll need a permanent central line IV or port. If you need long-term therapy, a central line IV makes it easier to give you chemo on a regular basis.

Chemo Side Effects

You may have just a few side effects or you might not have any. What you feel and how severe it is depends on the kind of chemotherapy you get, the dosage, and how your body reacts.

The most common side effects include:

Changes in memory and concentration (chemo brain)

Fatigue

Pain

Nausea and vomiting

Diarrhea and/or constipation

Lack of appetite

Infections due to low blood cell counts

Mouth and throat inflammation and sores

Reproductive and sex issues

How to Manage the Side Effects

You don't have to suffer without relief. We have support teams, groups, and tips for managing side effects with self-care.