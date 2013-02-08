Heart-Smart Shopping Video Series: Grocery Basics

Ever wish you could take a nutritionist to the grocery store with you?

Now you can.

In celebration of Heart Month, Teller Stalfort, registered dietitian with the UVA Heart and Vascular Center, took us on a guided tour of a Charlottesville supermarket. We recorded her tips and insights on how to shop for heart-healthy foods in this video series, of which these two videos below are the first.

Six Tips for the Grocery Store

Before you go to the store, consider these six tips. They will help you fill your cart with the best foods for your heart and overall health.

Shop from a list. Plan weekly meals and make a grocery list before heading to the store. Shop the perimeter. Start in the produce section; go to the aisles last. Don't shop hungry. This will reduce impulse-shopping. Choose in-season foods. They have more vitamins. Read food labels. Our video below explains how to do so. Be brave. Try one new fruit, vegetable or whole grain product each month.

Choosing Food for Your Heart: Video

In the first video of our